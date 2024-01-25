Bucks Snap Cavs Streak

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-116, snapping the Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak. This was the Bucks’ first game after dismissing former head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday. Long-time NBA assistant coach Joe Prunty served as interim head coach, the second time he’s held that role with the Bucks and third time overall.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 42nd career triple-double, compiling game highs of 35 points (16-24 field goals), 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. It’s the 30th time he’s been a game’s outright leader in all three categories, the fourth-most such games in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo became the third player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in back-to-back games (a total of four instances):

Oscar Robertson (Dec. 19 & 21, 1962)

Robertson (Dec. 25 & 27, 1963)

Wilt Chamberlain (March 16 & 18, 1968)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Feb. 22 & 24, 2024)

In his last four games, Antetokounmpo has recorded three triple-doubles and missed a fourth by just one assist. He’s averaging 31.0 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 9.8 APG with a field goal percentage of 56.8% over that span.

Antetokounmpo has recorded seven triple-doubles this season, matching his career high. He now has 17 career 30-point triple-doubles, tying Magic Johnson and Larry Bird for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were the only other Bucks to score in double figures, bagging 28 and 24 points, respectively. Lillard shot just 8-21 from the field, but made 10 of his 11 free throws. Lillard has recorded 15 games this season in which he’s attempted at least 15 field goals with a success rate less than 40%, the most such games in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 23 points and eight assists, also snagging seven rebounds. However, Mitchell shot just 10-24 from the floor (2-11 on 3-pointers) and committed a game-high six turnovers.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen recorded his 13th straight double-double, producing 21 points, a team-high 12 rebounds, and five assists. He broke a tie with Andre Drummond (2020-21) for the longest double-double streak in franchise history. Allen is averaging 18.4 PPG and 14.1 RPG with a field goal percentage of 64.0% over that span.

Thunder Blow Out Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won eight of their last 10 games, the latest a 140-114 blow-out victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder improved to 31-13 on the season, tied atop the Western Conference standings with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded game highs of 32 points and 10 assists, going 9-15 from the field and 12-12 from the free throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 32 games this season, the highest such total in the NBA. He’s shot at least 50% from the floor in 24 of those games, tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league lead.

Teammate Aaron Wiggins came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points in just 19 minutes played, sinking nine of his 11 field goal attempts. Rookie center Chet Holgren scored 17 points (7-13 field goals) and posted team highs of nine rebounds and three blocks.

Holmgren’s competition for the Rookie of the Year Award, the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, tallied team highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes of action, also blocking a game-high four shots. Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games. He’s averaging 24.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 3.5 BPG in just 25.3 MPG over that span, shooting 53.0% from the field and 85.3% from the free throw line.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell contributed 21 points, a team-high seven assists, and five rebounds, making nine of his 14 shots from the field. Vassell has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, averaging 20.4 PPG and 6.2 APG with 54/38/81 shooting splits over that span.

The Spurs have lost eight games by 25 or more points this season, the most such losses in the NBA. The franchise single-season record of 14 such losses was set last season.

Quick Hitters

Other miscellany from last night’s games: