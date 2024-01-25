Bucks Snap Cavs Streak
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-116, snapping the Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak. This was the Bucks’ first game after dismissing former head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday. Long-time NBA assistant coach Joe Prunty served as interim head coach, the second time he’s held that role with the Bucks and third time overall.
The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 42nd career triple-double, compiling game highs of 35 points (16-24 field goals), 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. It’s the 30th time he’s been a game’s outright leader in all three categories, the fourth-most such games in NBA history.
Antetokounmpo became the third player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in back-to-back games (a total of four instances):
Oscar Robertson (Dec. 19 & 21, 1962)
Robertson (Dec. 25 & 27, 1963)
Wilt Chamberlain (March 16 & 18, 1968)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Feb. 22 & 24, 2024)
In his last four games, Antetokounmpo has recorded three triple-doubles and missed a fourth by just one assist. He’s averaging 31.0 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 9.8 APG with a field goal percentage of 56.8% over that span.
Antetokounmpo has recorded seven triple-doubles this season, matching his career high. He now has 17 career 30-point triple-doubles, tying Magic Johnson and Larry Bird for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were the only other Bucks to score in double figures, bagging 28 and 24 points, respectively. Lillard shot just 8-21 from the field, but made 10 of his 11 free throws. Lillard has recorded 15 games this season in which he’s attempted at least 15 field goals with a success rate less than 40%, the most such games in the NBA.
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 23 points and eight assists, also snagging seven rebounds. However, Mitchell shot just 10-24 from the floor (2-11 on 3-pointers) and committed a game-high six turnovers.
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen recorded his 13th straight double-double, producing 21 points, a team-high 12 rebounds, and five assists. He broke a tie with Andre Drummond (2020-21) for the longest double-double streak in franchise history. Allen is averaging 18.4 PPG and 14.1 RPG with a field goal percentage of 64.0% over that span.
Thunder Blow Out Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won eight of their last 10 games, the latest a 140-114 blow-out victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder improved to 31-13 on the season, tied atop the Western Conference standings with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded game highs of 32 points and 10 assists, going 9-15 from the field and 12-12 from the free throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 32 games this season, the highest such total in the NBA. He’s shot at least 50% from the floor in 24 of those games, tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league lead.
Teammate Aaron Wiggins came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points in just 19 minutes played, sinking nine of his 11 field goal attempts. Rookie center Chet Holgren scored 17 points (7-13 field goals) and posted team highs of nine rebounds and three blocks.
Holmgren’s competition for the Rookie of the Year Award, the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, tallied team highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes of action, also blocking a game-high four shots. Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games. He’s averaging 24.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 3.5 BPG in just 25.3 MPG over that span, shooting 53.0% from the field and 85.3% from the free throw line.
Spurs guard Devin Vassell contributed 21 points, a team-high seven assists, and five rebounds, making nine of his 14 shots from the field. Vassell has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, averaging 20.4 PPG and 6.2 APG with 54/38/81 shooting splits over that span.
The Spurs have lost eight games by 25 or more points this season, the most such losses in the NBA. The franchise single-season record of 14 such losses was set last season.
Quick Hitters
Other miscellany from last night’s games:
Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 38 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 118-107. Edwards shot just 11-28 from the field, but made 13 of his 14 free throws. He also tied for the team lead with five assists. Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points, while center Rudy Gobert scored 19 points (7-11 field goals) and posted game highs of 16 rebounds and four blocks. Deni Avdija scored a team-high 24 points for the Wizards, also recording six rebounds and six assists. Teammate Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists, with Marvin Bagley III contributing 17 points (7-8 field goals) and a team-high 15 rebounds in just 26 minutes played.
The Detroit Pistons won for just the fifth time in 44 tries, knocking off the Charlotte Hornets 113-106. The Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 34 points, shooting 12-23 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Teammate Jalen Duren scored 14 points (7-9 field goals) and tied for the team lead with eight rebounds despite logging just 22 minutes. The Hornets — who have lost 19 of their last 22 games — received 20-point efforts from Brandon Miller (23 points, seven rebounds), Nick Richards (21 points, 10 rebounds, 9-13 field goals), and Miles Bridges (20 points, 10 rebounds). Miller has recorded four straight 20-point games, averaging 24.3 PPG on 57/45/87 shooting splits over that span.
The Miami Heat dropped their fourth straight game, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 105-96. Grizzlies forward Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 25 points, shooting 8-10 from the field (including 5-6 on 3-pointers). Scotty Pippen Jr. came off the bench to contribute 15 points (5-7 field goals), six rebounds, and six assists in just his second game with Memphis. The Heat’s Bam Adebayo compiled 15 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and six blocks in 40 turnover-free minutes. He’s the first player in franchise history to record at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game. Leaguewide, the last player to record such a game without committing a turnover was Shaquille O’Neal on March 14, 2003.
The Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Houston Rockets 137-131 in overtime. The Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons had a game-high 33 points, six rebounds, and five assists, making 13 of his 20 tries from the field. Teammate Jerami Grant scored 21 points and dished out a career-high nine assists, with Deandre Ayton adding 18 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Rockets center Alperen Sengun produced team highs of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, going 11-17 from the field and and 7-8 from the free throw line. Sengun has scored at least 19 points in each of his last 14 games, averaging 24.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 5.1 APG with a field goal percentage of 55.7% over that span. Jalen Green was Houston’s second-leading scorer with 29 points (12-24 field goals), while Fred VanVleet tallied 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.
Devin Booker led all players with 46 points as the Phoenix Suns routed the Dallas Mavericks 132-109 for their seventh consecutive victory. Booker shot a blistering 17-23 from the field, including 6-10 from 3-point range. It’s the 14th time Booker has scored at least 45 points in a game. No other player in franchise history has recorded more than two such games. The Suns’ Kevin Durant was held to a season-low 12 points, but grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and tied Bradley Beal for the team lead with seven assists. Beal also had 20 points (8-15 field goals) and seven rebounds. Luka Doncic posted team highs of 34 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds to lead the Mavericks, losers of three straight games and five of their last seven. Doncic has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 20 of his last 23 games. No other player in NBA history has produced 20 such games in a 23-game span.
The Golden State Warriors, playing their first game in nine days after the tragic death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, rolled past the Atlanta Hawks 134-112. The Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga scored 25 points and collected a team-high nine rebounds, tying Chris Mullin’s franchise single-game record by making 11 field goals without a miss. Teammate Stephen Curry matched Kuminga’s 25 points, shooting 5-8 on 3-pointers and distributing a game-high eight assists. Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored 24 points, sinking five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. It’s the 221st time Curry and Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the sixth-most such games in NBA history by a duo. Dejounte Murray had team highs of 23 points and seven assists for the Hawks, who played their third straight game without leading scorer Trae Young (concussion protocol). Hawks forward Jalen Johnson chipped in with 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in 36 turnover-free minutes.