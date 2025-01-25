Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points as the Philadelphia 76ers snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 132-129 upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Maxey went 9-18 from the field (4-8 on 3-pointers) and made all seven of his free throw attempts. He also recorded game highs of seven assists and two blocks (tied in both categories) and swiped two steals while logging a game-high 40 minutes.

Second ⭐️

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Memphis Grizzlies to their fifth straight win, bagging a game-high 29 points in a 139-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. shot 10-16 from the floor, hitting five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also dished out a career-high-tying seven assists and grabbed five rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell matched his season high with 37 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Sixers. Mitchell went 12-23 from the field (7-15 on 3-pointers) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He added game highs of seven assists and three steals (tied in both categories) in 33 minutes played.