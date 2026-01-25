Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 33 points and 11 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic shot 8-15 from the field (3-8 on threes) and 14-15 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the New York Knicks 112-109. Embiid went 13-21 from the floor (3-5 on threes) and 9-12 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high 11 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and dished out nine assists — both game-high figures — in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 119-105 win over the Orlando Magic. Mitchell made 15 of his 30 attempts from the field. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped two steals in 38 minutes played.

