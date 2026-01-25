NBA Game Notes (Jan. 24, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 24, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Luka Doncic produced game highs of 33 points and 11 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic shot 8-15 from the field (3-8 on threes) and 14-15 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Joel Embiid scored a game-high 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the New York Knicks 112-109. Embiid went 13-21 from the floor (3-5 on threes) and 9-12 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high 11 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 36 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and dished out nine assists — both game-high figures — in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 119-105 win over the Orlando Magic. Mitchell made 15 of his 30 attempts from the field. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped two steals in 38 minutes played.
Milestones
Doncic reached 1,500 career 3-pointers made, becoming the youngest (26 years, 330 days) and the second-fastest (486 games) player in NBA history to attain that milestone.