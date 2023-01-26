Sixty D.O.L.L.A.

Damian Lillard produced the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history, erupting for a season-high 60 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the Utah Jazz 134-124. It’s the fourth time Lillard has scored at least 60 points in a game. Only two players in NBA history have recorded more such games:

32 — Wilt Chamberlain

6 — Kobe Bryant

4 — Damian Lillard

4 — James Harden

4 — Michael Jordan

Lillard also contributed eight assists, seven rebounds, and three steals. He’s the first player in NBA history to record three 60-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games. The only other player to record multiple such games is Elgin Baylor.

Lillard shot 21-29 from the field — including 9-15 from 3-point range — and made nine of his 10 free throws. He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record a 60-point game with a field goal percentage of at least 70% (a total of seven instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (4 times)

David Thompson

Karl Malone

Damian Lillard

It’s the third time in NBA history a player has scored at least 60 points in a game while attempting fewer than 30 shots from the field:

24 — James Harden (Nov. 30, 2019)

26 — Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

29 — Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)

Lillard’s nine 3-pointers made are tied for the second-most in NBA history in a 60-point game:

11 — Damian Lillard (Jan. 20, 2020)

9 — Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)

9 — Lillard (Aug. 11, 2020)

9 — James Harden (March 22, 2019)

Liilard posted an effective field goal percentage of 87.9%, the highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 60-point game:

87.9% — Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)

83.3% — James Harden (Nov. 30, 2019)

82.9% — Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 9, 1969)

80.8% — Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

78.8% — LeBron James (March 3, 2014)

Lillard’s true shooting percentage was 89.8%, also the highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 60-point game:

89.8% — Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)

87.9% — James Harden (Nov. 30, 2019)

84.4% — Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

81.7% — Kyrie Irving (March 15, 2022)

79.7% — LeBron James (March 3, 2014)

Only one player in NBA history has recorded a 60-point game while attempting fewer free throws:

5 — Rick Barry (March 26, 1974)

10 — Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)

10 — Carmelo Anthony (Jan. 24, 2014)

10 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 14, 1962)

10 — Chamberlain (Dec. 9, 1961)

Over his last 10 games, Lillard is averaging 38.0 PPG and 8.1 APG, shooting 53.0% from the field, 39.7% from 3-point range, and 92.7% from the free throw line. He’s recorded eight 30-point games, four 40-point games, two 50-point games, and one 60-point game in that span.

Super Sub Leads Sixers

Tyrese Maxey came off the bench to score a team-high 27 points as the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Brooklyn Nets 137-133. The Sixers have won 19 of their last 23 games, including the last six in a row.

Maxey shot 8-14 from the field — including 6-9 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws. He also dished out five assists and did not commit a turnover. Maxey is just the second bench player in franchise history to record at last 25 points, five assists, and five 3-pointers made in a game, joining JJ Redick (Oct. 23, 2018).

Teammate Joel Embiid scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. It was his 18th 25-point, 10-rebound game this season, tied for second in the NBA with Julius Randle. Embiid struggled from the field, making just six of his 18 attempts (33.3%), but was a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line.

The Sixers’ James Harden scored eight of his 23 points in the final 3:48 to help seal the win. Harden also dished out a team-high seven assists, making five 3-pointers and six free throws. It’s the 150th time Harden has made at least five 3-pointers and five free throws in a game, 27 more such games than any other player in NBA history (Stephen Curry, 123).

The Nets shot a blistering 49-76 from the field (64.5%) with 14 3-pointers made. That’s an effective field percentage of 73.7%, the highest such figure in a loss in NBA history:

73.7% — Brooklyn Nets (Jan. 25, 2023)

73.6% — Washington Wizards (Oct. 30, 2019)

72.7% — Chicago Bulls (Jan. 10, 2021)

72.0% — Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 14, 2013)

70.5% — Chicago Bulls (Dec. 2, 1981)

Only two teams in NBA history have recorded a higher field goal percentage in a loss:

70.5% — Chicago Bulls (Dec. 2, 1981)

64.8% — Chicago Bulls (Nov. 29, 1981)

64.5% — Brooklyn Nets (Jan. 25, 2023)

Seth Curry came off the bench to score a game-high 32 points for the Nets, making 11 of his 20 shots from the field with seven 3-pointers made. It’s just the fourth 30-point game of Curry’s career, and his first in almost three years (Feb. 28, 2020).

Teammate Kyrie Irving scored 30 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists, shooting 9-15 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. Irving has recorded four straight 30-point games, averaging 36.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 8.0 APG with shooting percentages of 53.8% from the field, 48.6% from 3-point range, and 90.6% from the free throw line over that span.

Nets center Nic Claxton scored 25 points on 11-12 shooting from the field, snagging a game-high 11 rebounds and blocking two shots. Claxton is the first Net to record a 25-point, 10-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 90% since Buck Williams on Feb. 9, 1983.

Claxton has recorded multiple blocks in each of his last 14 games, breaking a tie with Shawn Bradley for the longest such streak in franchise history. He’s scored at least 20 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his last four games, tying Brook Lopez for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: