Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 29 points and 11 assists as the Detroit Pistons routed the Sacramento Kings 139-116. Cunningham shot 13-22 from the field, hitting three of his five 3-point attempts. He also contributed five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 30 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Saddiq Bey scored a game-high 24 points (tied with Zion Williamson) in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 104-95 upset win over the San Antonio Spurs. Bey went 7-15 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and 7-9 from the charity stripe. He added 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and did not commit either a turnover or a personal foul in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 111-85 blowout victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry shot just 7-18 from the field (3-10 on threes), but sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He also recorded game highs of seven assists and four steals (tied with Brandin Podziemski) in 28 minutes played.

Milestones