NBA Game Notes (Jan. 25, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 25, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 29 points and 11 assists as the Detroit Pistons routed the Sacramento Kings 139-116. Cunningham shot 13-22 from the field, hitting three of his five 3-point attempts. He also contributed five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 30 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Saddiq Bey scored a game-high 24 points (tied with Zion Williamson) in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 104-95 upset win over the San Antonio Spurs. Bey went 7-15 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and 7-9 from the charity stripe. He added 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and did not commit either a turnover or a personal foul in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Stephen Curry scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 111-85 blowout victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry shot just 7-18 from the field (3-10 on threes), but sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He also recorded game highs of seven assists and four steals (tied with Brandin Podziemski) in 28 minutes played.
Milestones
Curry increased his career total to 26,397 points, passing John Havlicek and tying Paul Pierce for 19th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.