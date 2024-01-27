Luka Magic

Luka Doncic erupted for a franchise-record 73 points as the Dallas Mavericks outscored the Atlanta Hawks 148-143. Doncic matched the fourth-highest single-game point total in NBA history, producing the most points since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point classic a little over 18 years ago:

100 — Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962)

81 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

78 — Chamberlain (Dec. 8, 1961)

73 — Chamberlain (Jan. 13, 1962)

73 — Chamberlain (Nov. 16, 1962)

73 — David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

73 — Luka Doncic (Jan. 26, 2024)

Doncic became just the 10th player in NBA history to record a 70-point game (a total of 15 instances). He’s the second player to record a 70-point game this week, joining Joel Embiid, who scored 70 points on Monday. The four days between 70-point games is the shortest such gap in NBA history, surpassing the 13 days between Wilt Chamberlain’s 70-point games in November 1962.

Doncic’s 70-point effort is the fourth in a 390-day span, the others belonging to Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023), Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023), and Embiid. Prior to that, there had only been four such games in a 21,847-day span (March 11, 1963 through Jan. 1, 2023).

Doncic shot 25-33 from the field (8-13 on 3-pointers), a field goal percentage of 75.8%. That’s the highest such figure in NBA history by a player who scored at least 70 points in a game, surpassing David Thompson’s 73.7%. Doncic’s effective field goal percentage of 87.9% is also the highest ever in a 70-point game, surpassing the previous mark of 75.0% shared by Mitchell and Lillard.

From the free throw line, Doncic made 15 of his 16 attempts. He’s the seventh player in NBA history to make at least 25 field goals and 15 free throws in a game (a total of 14 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (eight times)

Elgin Baylor (Nov. 15, 1960)

Pete Maravich (Feb. 25, 1977)

David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

David Robinson (April 24, 1994)

Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

Luka Doncic (Jan. 26, 2024)

Doncic scored 41 of his points in the first half, a franchise record for any half. The previous mark was held by Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who scored 34 second-half points versus the Utah Jazz on Nov. 3, 2009.

Doncic also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. He joins David Robinson and Embiid as the only players in NBA history to record at least 70 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game.

The Hawks’ Trae Young scored a team-high 30 points and handed out a game-high 11 assists. Young now has 74 career 30-point, 10-assist games, breaking a tie with Jerry West for the sixth-highest such total in NBA history:

230 — Oscar Robertson

101 — James Harden

97 — LeBron James

84 — Russell Westbrook

76 — Nate Archibald

74 — Trae Young

73 — Jerry West

Backcourt mate Dejounte Murray chipped in with 22 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, his sixth straight 20-point game. Murray is averaging 25.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 6.8 APG with 48/40/88 shooting splits over that span.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson scored 25 points, sinking 10 of his 12 shots from the floor. He was not charged with a turnover in 37 minuted played. Reserve guard Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 points in 27 turnover-free minutes.

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Pacers Late Rally Stuns Suns

Trailing by seven points with just 3:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Indiana Pacers scored 11 of the game’s final 13 points to stun the Phoenix Suns 133-131. The loss snapped the Suns’ seven-game winning streak, and also spoiled a 62-point masterpiece from Devin Booker.

It’s the second time Booker has scored at least 60 points in a game, and it’s the second-highest scoring game in franchise history, trailing only his 70-point effort on March 24, 2017. Booker now owns four of the five highest-scoring games in franchise history. He has scored at least 50 points in a game seven times, one more such game than all other players in franchise history combined.

Booker shot 22-37 from the field — including 6-12 from 3-point range — and made 12 of his 13 free throws. He’s the only player in franchise history to make at least 20 field goals, 10 free throws, and five 3-pointers in a game, having now done so twice (Dec. 17, 2022). The only other players in NBA history to record multiple such games are Kobe Bryant (three times) and Kyrie Irving (twice).

Along with Luka Doncic’s 73-point game (see above), it was just the fifth day in NBA history to feature multiple 60-point scorers:

Dec. 8, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain (78) & Elgin Baylor (63)

Dec. 17, 1962 — Jerry West (63) & Chamberlain (62)

April 9, 1978 — David Thompson (73) & George Gervin (63)

Jan. 22, 2024 — Joel Embiid (70) & Karl-Anthony Towns (62)

Jan. 27, 2024 — Luka Doncic (73) & Devin Booker (62)

Suns forward Kevin Durant scored 20 points to go with team highs of seven rebounds and six assists. Durant shot 9-15 from the field, but did not attempt a free throw for the second time in his last four games.

The Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam, who scored 31 points on 14-22 accuracy from the floor. Siakam received help from Obi Toppin (23 points, game-high 11 rebounds, 11-15 field goals), Andrew Nembhard (22 points, eight assists, 10-16 field goals), and Aaron Nesmith (22 points, six rebounds, 8-13 field goals).

It’s just the second time in franchise history the Pacers have had four players score at least 20 points on 60% shooting from the field in the same game. The first such occurrence came earlier this season (Dec. 2, 2023), when Bruce Brown, T.J. McConnell, Nesmith, and Toppin accomplished the feat.

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Quick Hitters

A roundup of the remaining games: