Statitudes

Statitudes

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Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
Jan 27, 2024

Second 20-10 trio for SA, not third.

A quick bbref query showed that there have been five instances of 20-10 quartets (overall, not just SA), all between 1961 and 1972, when rebounding totals were much higher.

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