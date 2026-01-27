Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic poured in a game-high 46 points to lead the Los Angles Lakers to a 129-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Doncic shot 15-25 from the field, hitting eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a game-high 12 assists and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Jarred Vanderbilt) in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 45 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 114-98 win over the Orlando Magic. Mitchell went 15-25 from the floor (5-8 on threes) and 10-12 from the charity stripe. He also contributed four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Brandon Miller scored a game-high 30 points as the Charlotte Hornets routed the Philadelphia 76ers 130-93. Miller shot a sizzling 9-11 from the field (6-8 on threes) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He added eight rebounds and two steals, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 27 minutes played.

Milestones