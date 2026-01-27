NBA Game Notes (Jan. 26, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 26, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Luka Doncic poured in a game-high 46 points to lead the Los Angles Lakers to a 129-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Doncic shot 15-25 from the field, hitting eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a game-high 12 assists and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Jarred Vanderbilt) in 38 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 45 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 114-98 win over the Orlando Magic. Mitchell went 15-25 from the floor (5-8 on threes) and 10-12 from the charity stripe. He also contributed four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Brandon Miller scored a game-high 30 points as the Charlotte Hornets routed the Philadelphia 76ers 130-93. Miller shot a sizzling 9-11 from the field (6-8 on threes) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He added eight rebounds and two steals, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 27 minutes played.
Milestones
Doncic produced his 25th career 40-point, 10-assist game. He’s the third player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining Oscar Robertson (46 such games) and James Harden (32).