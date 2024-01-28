Lakers Outlast Warriors

LeBron James recorded the first 20-rebound game of his 21-season career as the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Golden State Warriors 145-144 in double overtime. The win improved the Lakers’ record to 24-23, the first time they’ve been above .500 this month.

James finished with team highs of 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists, the latter two figures also game highs. It’s the 155th game in which James has been his team’s outright leader in all three categories, the most such games in NBA history.

James became the 13th different player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. At 39 years and 28 days old, James is the oldest player to accomplish the feat by almost six years (Elgin Baylor is the second oldest at 33 years and 185 days).

James also became the fifth player in NBA history to reach 110 career triple-doubles, joining Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Nikola Jokic. He has 38 career 30-point triple-doubles, tied with Luka Doncic for third place on the NBA’s all-time list.

James’ 22 triple-doubles since turning 35 years old are by far the most in NBA history, 14 more than the next-closest player (Jason Kidd with eight). He has seven 30-point triple-doubles over that span. Only two other players in NBA history have recorded a 30-point triple-double after their 35th birthday: Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant, each with one.

The second member of the Lakers’ dynamic duo, Anthony Davis, tallied 29 points, 13 rebounds, and a game-high four blocks. It’s the 14th time James and Davis have each recorded a 25-point double-double in the same game, the sixth-most such games by a duo since the ABA-NBA merger.

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell chipped in with 28 points and five assists, shooting 5-8 from 3-point range and hitting all seven of his free throws. In his eight games since being reinstated as a starter on January 13, Russell is averaging 27.5 PPG and 6.4 APG with 52/54/92 shooting splits.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points on 17-35 shooting from the floor, sinking nine of his 21 tries from 3-point range. It’s the 40th time Curry has made at least nine 3-pointers in a game, one more such game than the next four closest players combined.

Curry now has 31 career 45-point games, tying Rick Barry for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time list. He also dished out seven assists, giving him 20 career 45-point, 5-assist games, second among active players to James (21).

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored 24 points, but shot just 9-24 from the field (including 6-17 on 3-pointers). Curry and Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 222 times, tying Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant for the fifth-most such games in NBA history by a duo.

Jonathan Kuminga (22 points, nine rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (22 points, 8-12 field goals) also had 20-point outings for the Warriors, while Draymond Green recorded team highs of 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and two blocks. It’s the 17th time Green has recorded a double-double despite scoring fewer than 10 points. He and Jason Kidd (25) are the only players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 10 such games.

Kings Hold Off Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings built up a 19-point lead through three quarters, then held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 120-115. The Kings improved to 26-18 on the season, good for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox led all players with 34 points, adding five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Fox shot 13-24 from the field and made seven of his eight free throws.

Teammate Domantas Sabonis extended his career-long double-double streak to 27 games, scoring 17 points (7-10 field goals) and corralling a game-high 11 rebounds. Sabonis is averaging 20.6 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 8.6 APG over those 27 games, with a field goal percentage of 62.8%.

Luka Doncic compiled team highs of 28 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. He became the first player in NBA history to record at least 100 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists over a two-game span (101 points, 20 rebounds, and 24 assists, to be exact).

Doncic now has 65 career triple-doubles, becoming the ninth player in NBA history to reach that mark. He’s the second-youngest (24 years, 333 days) and third-fastest (369 games) player to attain that milestone.

It wasn’t all good for Doncic, as he misfired on 17 of his 26 shots from the floor (including eight of his nine 3-point attempts). That matches the second-most field goals Doncic has missed in a game this season, and it’s his second-worst effective field goal percentage (36.5%) of the campaign.

Mavericks forward Grant Williams scored in double figures for just the second time this month, bagging 27 points to go with eight rebounds and a game-high three steals. Williams shot 9-16 from the field, making seven of his 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Quick Hitters

Additional tidbits on yesterday’s action: