Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Davis produced season highs of 42 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-107 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Davis went 17-28 from the field and made eight of his 10 free throw attempts. He also blocked a game-high two shots and posted a rating of plus-16 points in 37 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 21st triple-double of the season, compiling game highs of 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 129-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Jokic sank 15 of his 21 field goal attempts, adding one steal and one block in 40 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Amen Thompson scored a career-high 33 points, including a game-winning floater with less than one second remaining, to lift the Houston Rockets over the Boston Celtics 114-112. Thompson shot 13-19 from the floor and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high nine rebounds (tied with Alperen Sengun), four assists, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 42 minutes of action.