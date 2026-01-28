Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Paul George scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 139-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. George shot 11-21 from the field, hitting a franchise-record-tying nine of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, five assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with Kyle Kuzma), committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Michael Porter Jr. poured in a season-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Phoenix Suns 106-102. Porter Jr. went 15-24 from the floor, including a 6-10 effort on 3-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped a team-high three steals (tied with Day’Ron Sharpe) in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Chet Holmgren recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 104-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Holmgren made eight of his 14 attempts from the field. He also blocked a game-high five shots and was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 33 minutes played.

Milestones

As noted above, George tied the Philadelphia 76ers’ record for most 3-pointers made in a game. Dana Barros (Jan. 27, 1995), Danny Green (Jan. 12, 2021), and Tyrese Maxey (Oct. 28, 2022) have also hit nine triples in a game for the Sixers.

Donovan Clingan set a franchise single-game record by snagging 13 offensive rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. The previous mark of 12 was set by Enes Freedom on April 10, 2021.

Tobias Harris (22 points) reached 16,000 career points as the Detroit Pistons edged out the Denver Nuggets 109-107. He’s the 24th active player and the 130th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Harris also became the 18th active player and the 155th player in NBA history to appear in 1,000 career regular season games.

The Trail Blazers’ Jrue Holiday (one steal) recorded his 1,500th career steal. He’s the ninth active player and the 56th player overall to reach that mark since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74.

Streaking

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 118 regular season games. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 126-game run by Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963).

Kawhi Leonard extended his career-long streak of 20-point games to 25 in the LA Clippers’ 115-103 win over the Utah Jazz. He’s averaging 29.4 PPG with 49.9/39.7/93.2 shooting splits over that stretch.

Sixers center Joel Embiid (29 points) has scored 20 or more points in 17 consecutive games, including five straight 25-point contests. He’s posted figures of 28.9 PPG and 8.5 RPG over the former span, shooting 51.7% from the field and 86.3% from the free throw line.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (six) and Sacramento Kings (six).

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany