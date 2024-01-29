Bey’s Putback Lifts Hawks
Saddiq Bey’s putback dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter lifted the Atlanta Hawks over the Toronto Raptors 126-125. The win snapped the Hawks’ four-game losing streak, while the Raptors fell for the ninth time in their last 10 games.
Bey finished with season highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds, although he made just 10 of his career-high 15 free throw attempts. Bey also set a career high in offensive rebounds with seven, and committed just one turnover in 41 minutes of action.
The Hawks’ Trae Young led all players with 30 points and 12 assists. Young struggled from the field, misfiring on 15 of his 24 attempts, but connected on 11 of his 12 free throws.
Young now has 75 career 30-point, 10-assist games, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach that mark:
230 — Oscar Robertson
101 — James Harden
98 — LeBron James
84 — Russell Westbrook
76 — Nate Archibald
75 — Trae Young
Young is both the second-youngest (25 years, 131 days) and the second-fastest (394 games) player in NBA history to attain that milestone, trailing only Oscar Robertson in both categories.
The Hawks also received solid efforts from Bogdan Bogdanovic (24 points, 7-11 field goals), Clint Capela (19 points, game-high 14 rebounds, 9-13 field goals), and Jalen Johnson (17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists).
Scottie Barnes and Jordan Nwora scored 24 points apiece to lead the Raptors. Barnes shot 8-14 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line, also delivering a team-high eight assists. Nwora made seven of his career-high eight free throw attempts, adding season highs of nine rebounds and six assists.
Quick Hitters
Tidbits from the rest of yesterday’s relatively light slate of games:
The Detroit Pistons stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-104, handing the Western-Conference-leading Thunder their second-worst loss of the season. Pistons center Jalen Duren scored a team-high 22 points (9-13 field goals) and recorded career highs of 21 rebounds and six assists. Teammate Jaden Ivey shot just 7-20 from the floor, but tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in 35 turnover-free minutes. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points, making 13 of his 20 attempts from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 34 games this season, four more such games than any other player. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in 25 of those games, tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league lead.
Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score a team-high 24 points (9-14 field goals) in the Indiana Pacers’ 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Teammates Jalen Smith and Pascal Siakam scored 19 points apiece, each shooting 8-13 from the floor. Smith also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, while Siakam added six rebounds and six assists. Siakam is averaging 21.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 5.7 APG in his six games with the Pacers, shooting 57.6% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 25 points for Memphis, making 11 of his 12 free throws. Grizzlies forward Vince Williams Jr. had 20 points (8-12 field goals) and eight rebounds, and was not charged with a turnover in 36 minutes played.
The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker scored a game-high 44 points (17-26 field goals, 11-12 free throws), but it wasn’t enough as the Orlando Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 113-98 victory. Booker has scored 152 points on 65.1% shooting from the field over his last three games. The only player in NBA history to record a higher field goal percentage over a three-game span in which he averaged at least 50 PPG is Wilt Chamberlain (twice). Teammate Kevin Durant scored 15 points, becoming the 10th player in NBA history to reach 28,000 career points. Orlando’s Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 26 points and dished out a game-high seven assists (tied with teammate Franz Wagner), while Moritz Wagner came off the bench to provide 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes played. Magic guard Markelle Fultz scored a season-high 14 points (7-10 field goals) and recorded a game-high five steals.
DeMar DeRozan tallied a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 40 turnover-free minutes as the Chicago Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-96. Bulls guard Coby White scored 15 points and distributed a game-high nine assists, while backup center Andre Drummond had 15 points and seven rebounds despite logging just 17 minutes of playing time. The Trail Blazers’ Deandre Ayton scored 22 points (9-12 field goals) and hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds, and did not commit a turnover or personal foul in 37 minutes played. Teammate Jerami Grant scored a game-high 24 points, making 13 of his 16 attempts from the free throw line.