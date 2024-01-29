Bey’s Putback Lifts Hawks

Saddiq Bey’s putback dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter lifted the Atlanta Hawks over the Toronto Raptors 126-125. The win snapped the Hawks’ four-game losing streak, while the Raptors fell for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Bey finished with season highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds, although he made just 10 of his career-high 15 free throw attempts. Bey also set a career high in offensive rebounds with seven, and committed just one turnover in 41 minutes of action.

The Hawks’ Trae Young led all players with 30 points and 12 assists. Young struggled from the field, misfiring on 15 of his 24 attempts, but connected on 11 of his 12 free throws.

Young now has 75 career 30-point, 10-assist games, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach that mark:

230 — Oscar Robertson

101 — James Harden

98 — LeBron James

84 — Russell Westbrook

76 — Nate Archibald

75 — Trae Young

Young is both the second-youngest (25 years, 131 days) and the second-fastest (394 games) player in NBA history to attain that milestone, trailing only Oscar Robertson in both categories.

The Hawks also received solid efforts from Bogdan Bogdanovic (24 points, 7-11 field goals), Clint Capela (19 points, game-high 14 rebounds, 9-13 field goals), and Jalen Johnson (17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists).

Scottie Barnes and Jordan Nwora scored 24 points apiece to lead the Raptors. Barnes shot 8-14 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line, also delivering a team-high eight assists. Nwora made seven of his career-high eight free throw attempts, adding season highs of nine rebounds and six assists.

Quick Hitters

Tidbits from the rest of yesterday’s relatively light slate of games: