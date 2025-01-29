Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey dropped a game-high 43 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 118-104, the Sixers’ third straight win following a seven-game losing streak. Maxey went 15-26 from the field (4-11 on 3-pointers) and sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He also swiped two steals and committed just one turnover, posting a game-best rating of plus-20 points in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 125-112. Antetokounmpo made 17 of his 24 field goal attempts, but shot just 5-10 from the foul line. He also snagged a team-high 12 rebounds and dished out five assists in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Deni Avdija netted a season-high 30 points in the Trail Blazers’ upset win over the Bucks. Avdija shot 10-18 from the floor (3-7 on 3-pointers) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also also grabbed nine rebounds and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with Shaedon Sharpe) in 38 minutes of playing time.