NBA Game Notes (Jan. 28, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 28, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-99 victory over the Houston Rockets. Wembanyama shot 8-15 from the field and 12-15 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high five shots and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with Stephon Castle) in 29 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
OG Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points as the New York Knicks routed the Toronto Raptors 119-92. Anunoby connected on 11 of his 18 attempts from the floor. He added a game-high six steals, five assists, and a team-high two blocks, and did not commit a turnover in 34 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Anthony Black scored 26 points and swiped a game-high four steals in the Orlando Magic’s 133-124 win over the Miami Heat. Black went 11-19 from the field, hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Jonathan Isaac) in 37 turnover-free minutes.
Milestones
Stephen Curry (27 points) broke a tie with Paul Pierce for 19th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list as the Golden State Warriors outscored the Utah Jazz 140-124. His 26,424 career points are the most in league history by a player with a listed height of 6 feet 2 inches or shorter.