Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-99 victory over the Houston Rockets. Wembanyama shot 8-15 from the field and 12-15 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high five shots and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with Stephon Castle) in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

OG Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points as the New York Knicks routed the Toronto Raptors 119-92. Anunoby connected on 11 of his 18 attempts from the floor. He added a game-high six steals, five assists, and a team-high two blocks, and did not commit a turnover in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Black scored 26 points and swiped a game-high four steals in the Orlando Magic’s 133-124 win over the Miami Heat. Black went 11-19 from the field, hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Jonathan Isaac) in 37 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones