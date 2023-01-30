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Greek Week

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo produced game highs of 50 points and 13 rebounds despite playing only 30 minutes of a 135-110 rout over the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo became just the second player in NBA history to record a 50-point, 10-rebound game in 30 or fewer minutes played, joining Joel Embiid (Jan. 19, 2022).

Antetokounmpo made 20 of his 26 shots from the field (76.9%), including three of his four 3-point attempts. It’s the second time he’s recorded a 50-point, 10-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 75%. The only other players in NBA history to produce multiple such games are Wilt Chamberlain (8) and Karl Malone (2).

For the week that ended Jan. 29, 2023, Antetokounmpo averaged 38.3 PPG and 12.8 RPG in four games, shooting 62.4% from the field. The Bucks won all four of those contests.

Teammate Jrue Holiday contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Over his last 10 games, Holiday is averaging 23.6 PPG, 7.9 APG, and 5.2 RPG, shooting 51.7% from the field.

The Bucks have scored 533 points over their last four games, the most points they’ve scored over a four-game span since March 14-20, 1979 (549 points). It’s the first time in franchise history the Bucks have recorded three 135-point games in a four-game stretch.

The Pelicans have lost eight consecutive games, dropping to 26-25 on the season. They played without their three leading scorers: Zion Williamson (26.0 PPG), CJ McCollum (21.3 PPG), and Brandon Ingram (20.4 PPG).

Franchise First for Ja

Ja Morant compiled 27 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 112-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers, snapping the Grizzlies’ five-game losing skid. Morant became the first player in franchise history to record at least 20 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in a game.

Morant recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach that mark. He has nine career triple-doubles, four more than any other player in franchise history (Marc Gasol, 5).

Teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points on 12-19 shooting from the field (63.2%) and blocked five shots. It’s the 10th time Jackson Jr. has recorded at least five blocks in a game this season, three more such games than any other player (Brook Lopez, 7). Jackson Jr. is the first player in franchise history to record 10 five-block games in a season.

Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 27 points. Mathurin has come off the bench to score at least 20 points 21 times this season, eight more such games than any other player (Russell Westbrook, 13). Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, the only rookie to record more such games is Ben Gordon (24, 2004-05).

Hornets Sting Heat

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 31 points on 11-19 shooting from the field as the Charlotte Hornets stung the Miami Heat 122-117. Rozier also contributed seven assists and six rebounds.

Hornets forward P.J. Washington had 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists, his first career 25-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game. Washington made his 100th 3-pointer of the season, the third straight season he’s reached that mark.

Teammate Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and did not miss a shot from the field (7-7) or the free throw line (3-3). Hayward is the fourth player in franchise history to score at least 20 points while shooting 100% from both the field and the free throw line:

Anthony Mason (Feb. 6, 1997)

Brad Miller (March 24, 1999)

Cody Zeller (Jan. 5, 2015)

Gordon Hayward (Jan. 29, 2023)

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points on 11-14 shooting from the field (78.6%) to lead the Heat, reaching 13,000 career points in the second quarter. Butler is averaging 21.9 PPG with a career-best field goal percentage of 52.6% this season.

Cavs Stop Clippers Streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the undermanned LA Clippers 122-99, stopping the Clippers’ season-best five-game winning streak. The Clippers played without their two leading scorers — Paul George (23.5 PPG) and Kawhi Leonard (21.9 PPG) — and also sat starting guard Reggie Jackson.

Cedi Osman came off the bench to match his career high with 29 points in just 22 minutes played to lead the Cavaliers. Osman shot 11-13 from the field (84.6%), including 7-7 from 3-point range.

Osman tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game without a miss shared by Mo Williams (Nov. 28, 2009) and Kyrie Irving (March 12, 2015). He fell one shy of the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game without a miss by a bench player set by Sam Perkins on Jan. 15, 1997.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and dishing out 10 assists in just 23 minutes of action. Over his last eight games, Garland is averaging 25.1 PPG and 10.3 APG, shooting 43.3% from 3-point range and 90.0% from the free throw line.

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