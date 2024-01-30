Nuggets Win Heavyweight Battle
In a heavyweight battle featuring two players who have won four of the last five MVP Awards (plus two Finals MVP Awards), Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets downed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 113-107. The win moved the Nuggets into second place in the Western Conference standings, just a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jokic recorded his NBA-leading 14th triple-double of the season, scoring 25 points to go with game highs of 16 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks (tied with the Bucks’ Brook Lopez). Jokic has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last 10 games, matching the longest such streak of his career (and the longest such streak in franchise history).
Jokic had an uncharacteristically poor night from the field, making just 10 of his 25 attempts. That broke a streak of 15 straight games in which he’d recorded a field goal percentage of at least 50%, the second-longest such streak of his career.
The second member of the Nuggets’ dynamic duo, Jamal Murray, scored a game-high 35 points and distributed five assists. Murray shot 13-22 from the field and made nine of his 10 free throws. Murray missed both of his 3-point attempts, making this the first time he’s recorded a 30-point game without making a 3-pointer.
Antetokounmpo produced team highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds (tied with Bobby Portis) for the Bucks, hitting 11 of his 19 shots from the floor. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 19 games, averaging 31.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 7.3 APG with a field goal percentage of 60.3% over that span.
Lopez scored 19 points to go with his two blocks, shooting 7-13 from the field. Damian Lillard added 18 points and five assists, but made just five of his 13 tries for the floor. Lillard has 15 games this season in which he’s scored at least 15 points despite shooting less than 40% from the field, tied with Trae Young for the most such games in the NBA.
The game marked the debut of the Bucks’ new head coach, Doc Rivers. Rivers became the 12th person in NBA history to serve as head coach for at least five different franchises.
Luka Leads Mavs
Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, posting 45 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks edged the Orlando Magic 131-129. Doncic shot 12-23 from the field and 18-21 from the free throw line, tying his career high for free throws made.
Doncic is one of only five players in NBA history to record a 45-point, 15-assist game, and he’s the only player to produce multiple such games:
Gail Goodrich (March 9, 1969)
Isiah Thomas (Dec. 13, 1983)
James Harden (Dec. 31, 2016)
Trae Young (March 1, 2019)
Luka Doncic (Dec. 25, 2023)
Doncic (Jan. 29, 2024)
Over his last six games, Doncic is averaging 41.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 11.8 APG. He’s the only player in NBA history to average a 40-point triple-double over a six-game span. It’s actually the second time he’s accomplished this feat, the first occurring Dec. 21-31, 2022.
Doncic recorded his 3,000th career assist in the first quarter. He’s both the second-youngest (24 years, 335 days) and the second-fastest (370 games) player in NBA history to reach career totals of 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 3,000 assists, trailing LeBron James and Oscar Robertson, respectively.
The second member of Dallas’ starting backcourt, Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 36 points and snagged eight rebounds, going 11-17 from the floor (5-9 on 3-pointers) and 9-11 from the foul line. It’s the third game this season in which each of the Mavericks’ starting guards has scored at least 35 points, a feat no other team has accomplished even once.
Dereck Lively II and Jaden Hardy added 20 points apiece for the Mavericks, each making eight of their nine field goal attempts. Lively II also secured a game-high 11 rebounds, while Hardy dished out seven assists.
The Mavericks sank 43 of their 69 shots from the floor, a season-high field goal percentage of 62.3%. They made 13 3-pointers for an effective field goal percentage of 71.7%, the fourth-highest such figure in franchise history.
Paolo Banchero was Orlando’s leading scorer with 36 points. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and recorded seven assists. Banchero shot 13-25 from the field with four 3-pointers made, but missed five of his 11 free throws.
Two other players scored at least 20 points for the Magic: Franz Wagner (21 points, six assists, five rebounds) and Anthony Black (20 points, 7-9 field goals). Cole Anthony came off the bench to score 11 points and distribute a team-high nine assists, hitting all seven of his free throws.
Quick Hitters
Recapping the rest of a busy night:
The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers won for the 10th time in their last 11 games, snapping the LA Clippers’ five-game winning streak with a 118-108 victory. Donovan Mitchell led the Cleveland scoring attack with 28 points, also dishing out a game-high 12 assists. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen extended his franchise-record double-double streak to 15 games, scoring 20 points (6-9 field goals) and hauling in a game-high 17 rebounds. Allen is averaging 18.9 PPG and 14.3 RPG over his streak, shooting 62.0% from the field and 82.4% from the free throw lines. Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points for the Clippers, hitting 13 of his 25 shots from the floor.
The New York Knicks routed the Charlotte Hornets 113-92, notching their seventh straight win and 13th in the last 15 games. On the flip side, the hapless Hornets have lost 22 of their last 25 games. The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 32 points and handed out a team-high seven assists (tied with teammate Josh Hart), while backcourt mate Donte DiVincenzo tallied 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Hart also snagged a game-high 12 rebounds to go with his seven assists. Rookie Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 29 points (11-19 field goals), tying his career high. Teammate Miles Bridges contributed 21 points, a team-high 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
The Phoenix Suns beat the Miami Heat 118-105 to extend Miami’s losing streak to seven games, the team’s longest since the 2007-08 season. The Suns received 20-point performances from Eric Gordon (23 points, five assists), Devin Booker (22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists), and Kevin Durant (20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists). The Heat’s Jimmy Butler led all players with 26 points, going 7-12 from the field and 10-10 from the free throw line. Teammate Bam Adebayo recorded game highs of 11 rebounds and three blocks to go with a team-high five assists, but was held to just eight points on 3-9 shooting from the floor.
Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 33 points as the Brooklyn Nets destroyed the Utah Jazz 147-114. The Nets scored 43 points in both the first and fourth quarters, just the second time in franchise history they opened and closed a game with a 40-point quarter. Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas chipped in with 25 points and seven rebounds, while center Nic Claxton scored 11 points and posted game highs of 10 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Simmons made his return to the Nets after a 38-game absence, producing 10 points (5-5 field goals), a game-high 11 assists, and eight rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. He’s the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 10 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in 18 or fewer minutes played.
The Boston Celtics rallied to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-112, outscoring the Pelicans 37-25 in the fourth quarter. Boston was led by Jayson Tatum (28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals), Jaylen Brown (22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, zero turnovers), and Jrue Holiday (20 points, 7-11 field goals). Pelicans starting forwards Brandon Ingram (28 points) and Zion Williamson (26) combined for 54 points, with Ingram adding team highs of seven rebounds (tied with Jonas Valanciunas) and six assists.
Six players scored between 13 and 18 points as the Washington Wizards got past the San Antonio Spurs 118-113, giving them back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while center Daniel Gafford scored 16 points (6-8 field goals) and collected a game-high 13 rebounds. Washington’s Tyus Jones added 15 points and a game-high nine assists, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 32 minutes played. Devin Vassell scored a game-high 24 points for the Spurs, his sixth 20-point effort in the last eight games. Rookie teammate Victor Wembanyama had 22 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, and a game-high three blocks. Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points in 14 of his last 15 games, averaging 24.4 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 3.3 BPG with 52/33/84 shooting splits over that span. The only other rookie in franchise history to record 14 20-point games over a 15-game span is Tim Duncan in 1997-98.
The Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-101 to take over sole possession of first place in the Western Conference standings. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 27 points, while forward Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert scored 12 points and corralled a game-high 18 rebounds, sinking all six of his shots from the floor. It’s the 34th time Gobert has recorded a double-double without missing a shot from the field, the second-most such games in NBA history (DeAndre Jordan, 37). The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players on both teams with 37 points and eight assists, also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Chet Holmgren). He went 10-18 from the floor and connected on 15 of his 16 free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in 30-point games this season with 35. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in 26 of those games, also an NBA high.
Domantas Sabonis hauled in a career-high 26 rebounds in the Sacramento Kings’ 103-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Sabonis also scored 20 points and handed out five assists, missing just one of his 11 shots from the floor. He’s the only player in the last 50 seasons to record a 20-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game with a field goal percentage of at least 90%. Sabonis extended his career-long double-double streak to 28 games. He’s averaging 20.6 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 8.5 APG with a field goal percentage of 63.7% over that span. Kings guard De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 23 points, hitting eight of his 14 tries from the floor. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 22 points for the Grizzlies, but missed 12 of his 18 field goal attempts. Over his last four games, Jackson Jr. is averaging 23.0 PPG but shooting just 31-86 from the floor (including 2-19 on 3-pointers), an effective field goal percentage of 37.2%.
The Houston Rockets opened up an 18-point halftime lead and then cruised to a 135-119 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets’ Jalen Green recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 12-23 from the field and sinking all six of his free throws. Teammate Alperen Sengun scored 31 points (14-23 field goals) and matched Green’s 12 rebounds and seven assists. Rockets guard Fred VanVleet did not make a shot from the floor (0-4), but delivered a game-high 14 assists. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points apiece to pace the Lakers. James also had a team-high 10 assists and six rebounds, making nine of his 15 shots from the field. In his nine games since being reinstated as a starter on January 13, Russell is averaging 27.0 PPG and 6.2 APG with 51/50/90 shooting slits.
The Portland Trail Blazers blew out the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 130-104, Portland’s largest margin of victory this season. The Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant scored a game-high 27 points, going 7-13 from the field and 12-13 from the free throw line. Teammate Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 24 points (10-14 field goals), a game-high nine assists, and five rebounds, while rookie Scoot Henderson came off the bench to score 22 points in just 22 minutes played. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a team-high 25 points for the Sixers, who played without the services of leading scorers Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle).