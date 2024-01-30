Nuggets Win Heavyweight Battle

In a heavyweight battle featuring two players who have won four of the last five MVP Awards (plus two Finals MVP Awards), Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets downed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 113-107. The win moved the Nuggets into second place in the Western Conference standings, just a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic recorded his NBA-leading 14th triple-double of the season, scoring 25 points to go with game highs of 16 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks (tied with the Bucks’ Brook Lopez). Jokic has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last 10 games, matching the longest such streak of his career (and the longest such streak in franchise history).

Jokic had an uncharacteristically poor night from the field, making just 10 of his 25 attempts. That broke a streak of 15 straight games in which he’d recorded a field goal percentage of at least 50%, the second-longest such streak of his career.

The second member of the Nuggets’ dynamic duo, Jamal Murray, scored a game-high 35 points and distributed five assists. Murray shot 13-22 from the field and made nine of his 10 free throws. Murray missed both of his 3-point attempts, making this the first time he’s recorded a 30-point game without making a 3-pointer.

Antetokounmpo produced team highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds (tied with Bobby Portis) for the Bucks, hitting 11 of his 19 shots from the floor. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 19 games, averaging 31.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 7.3 APG with a field goal percentage of 60.3% over that span.

Lopez scored 19 points to go with his two blocks, shooting 7-13 from the field. Damian Lillard added 18 points and five assists, but made just five of his 13 tries for the floor. Lillard has 15 games this season in which he’s scored at least 15 points despite shooting less than 40% from the field, tied with Trae Young for the most such games in the NBA.

The game marked the debut of the Bucks’ new head coach, Doc Rivers. Rivers became the 12th person in NBA history to serve as head coach for at least five different franchises.

Luka Leads Mavs

Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, posting 45 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks edged the Orlando Magic 131-129. Doncic shot 12-23 from the field and 18-21 from the free throw line, tying his career high for free throws made.

Doncic is one of only five players in NBA history to record a 45-point, 15-assist game, and he’s the only player to produce multiple such games:

Gail Goodrich (March 9, 1969)

Isiah Thomas (Dec. 13, 1983)

James Harden (Dec. 31, 2016)

Trae Young (March 1, 2019)

Luka Doncic (Dec. 25, 2023)

Doncic (Jan. 29, 2024)

Over his last six games, Doncic is averaging 41.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 11.8 APG. He’s the only player in NBA history to average a 40-point triple-double over a six-game span. It’s actually the second time he’s accomplished this feat, the first occurring Dec. 21-31, 2022.

Doncic recorded his 3,000th career assist in the first quarter. He’s both the second-youngest (24 years, 335 days) and the second-fastest (370 games) player in NBA history to reach career totals of 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 3,000 assists, trailing LeBron James and Oscar Robertson, respectively.

The second member of Dallas’ starting backcourt, Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 36 points and snagged eight rebounds, going 11-17 from the floor (5-9 on 3-pointers) and 9-11 from the foul line. It’s the third game this season in which each of the Mavericks’ starting guards has scored at least 35 points, a feat no other team has accomplished even once.

Dereck Lively II and Jaden Hardy added 20 points apiece for the Mavericks, each making eight of their nine field goal attempts. Lively II also secured a game-high 11 rebounds, while Hardy dished out seven assists.

The Mavericks sank 43 of their 69 shots from the floor, a season-high field goal percentage of 62.3%. They made 13 3-pointers for an effective field goal percentage of 71.7%, the fourth-highest such figure in franchise history.

Paolo Banchero was Orlando’s leading scorer with 36 points. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and recorded seven assists. Banchero shot 13-25 from the field with four 3-pointers made, but missed five of his 11 free throws.

Two other players scored at least 20 points for the Magic: Franz Wagner (21 points, six assists, five rebounds) and Anthony Black (20 points, 7-9 field goals). Cole Anthony came off the bench to score 11 points and distribute a team-high nine assists, hitting all seven of his free throws.

Quick Hitters

Recapping the rest of a busy night: