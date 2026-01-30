NBA Game Notes (Jan. 29, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 29, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Cooper Flagg poured in a career-high 49 points — the most in NBA history by a teenager — but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 123-121. Flagg shot a sizzling 20-29 from the field (3-5 on threes) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked one shot in 38 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow 113-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Maxey was incredibly efficient, going 12-18 from the floor (4-9 on threes) and 12-13 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high eight assists (tied with two others), four rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Dillon Brooks erupted for a career-high 40 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 114-96 win over the Detroit Pistons. Brooks shot 13-22 from the field (4-7 on threes) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.
Milestones
As mentioned above, Flagg broke the NBA record for most points scored in a game by a teenager. The previous mark of 45 points was set by Cliff Robinson on March 9, 1980.