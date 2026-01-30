Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Cooper Flagg poured in a career-high 49 points — the most in NBA history by a teenager — but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 123-121. Flagg shot a sizzling 20-29 from the field (3-5 on threes) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked one shot in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow 113-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Maxey was incredibly efficient, going 12-18 from the floor (4-9 on threes) and 12-13 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high eight assists (tied with two others), four rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Dillon Brooks erupted for a career-high 40 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 114-96 win over the Detroit Pistons. Brooks shot 13-22 from the field (4-7 on threes) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

Milestones