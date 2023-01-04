The Greek Streak

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his tear, producing a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in a 123-113 win over the Wizards. It’s the third straight game in which Antetokounmpo has tallied at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least three such games in a row (a total of five instances):

4 — Elgin Baylor (Dec. 4, 1961–Dec. 8, 1961)

3 — Baylor (Feb. 13, 1963–Feb. 16, 1963)

3 — Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 20, 1963–Dec. 26, 1963)

3 — Russell Westbrook (Feb. 19, 2006–Feb. 23, 2006)

3 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 28, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023)

Antetokounmpo is just the third player in franchise history to record three consecutive 40-point games, joining Flynn Robinson (Feb. 16, 1969–Feb. 22, 1969) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 2, 1972–Feb. 5, 1972).

Antetokounmpo is averaging 47.7 PPG, 17.3 RPG, and 6.3 APG over his last three games:

45 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST

43 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST

55 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

The only other players in NBA history to average at least 45 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a three-game span are Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

Antetokounmpo shot 20-33 from the field (60.6%) and made 15 of his 16 free throws. He’s one of only six players in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 15 free throws in a game with shooting percentages of 60% and 90%, respectively:

Purvis Short (Nov. 17, 1984)

Larry Bird (March 12, 1985)

Michael Jordan (March 28, 1990)

Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

LaMarcus Aldridge (Jan. 10, 2019)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Jan. 3, 2023)

Antetokounmpo is one of only three players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists with 60% shooting from the field in back-to-back games, and he’s the only one to do so twice:

Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 20, 1963–Dec. 22, 1963)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (March 29, 2022–March 31, 2022)

LeBron James (Dec. 30, 2022, Jan. 2, 2023)

Antetokounmpo (Dec. 30, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023)

Teammate Bobby Portis scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 100th career double-double. Portis and Antetokounmpo are tied for third in the NBA this season with 22 double-doubles apiece.

Bucks center Brook Lopez had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks, shooting 10-13 from the field (76.9%). It’s the ninth time Lopez has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a game. The only active player with more such games is Anthony Davis with 39.

The Thunder Rolls

Despite the absence of leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder rolled to a 150-117 victory over the Celtics. It’s the most points the Thunder have scored in a game since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008, and the most points the Celtics have allowed in a game since March 9, 1979 (160).

Five players scored at least 20 points on 50% shooting from the field for the Thunder:

Josh Giddey — 25 PTS, 66.7 FG%

Luguentz Dort — 23 PTS, 53.3 FG%

Isaiah Joe — 21 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Tre Mann — 21 PTS, 72.7 FG%

Jalen Williams — 21 PTS, 55.6 FG%

The last team with five such players in a game was the Nuggets on Dec. 16, 1987. It’s just the second time the Celtics have allowed five players to score at least 20 points in a game. The Baltimore Bullets had five 20-point scorers versus the Celtics on March 17, 1968.

The Thunder shot 58-98 from the field (59.2%), including 20-40 from 3-point range (50.0%). That’s an effective field goal percentage of 69.4%, the fifth-highest such figure in franchise history.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 29 and 27 points, respectively. It’s the 22nd time they’ve each scored at least 25 points in a game this season, eight more such games than any other duo. No duo in NBA history has recorded more such games before reaching the midpoint of a season.

Sly as a Fox

De’Aaron Fox scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning layup with less than one second remaining, as the Kings edged the Jazz 117-115. Fox finished the game with 37 points and six assists, shooting 15-22 from the field (68.2%).

Teammate Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 8-13 from the field (61.5%). Sabonis has recorded 14 straight double-doubles. The only King to record a longer such streak since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985 is DeMarcus Cousins with 15 in a row.

Sabonis is averaging 21.2 PPG, 15.0 RPG, and 7.1 APG over those 14 games, shooting 65.7% from the field. He’s just the second player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG, 15 RPG, and 7 APG with a field goal percentage of 65% over a 14-game span, joining Wilt Chamberlain.

The Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson eclipsed 10,000 career points in the loss, scoring 24 points on 9-17 shooting from the field (including 5-10 from 3-point range). Clarkson is one of 50 active players with at least 10,000 career points, but he’s the only one to start less than half of his games (28.3%).