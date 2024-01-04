Pacers Beat Bucks (Again)

The Indiana Pacers outscored the Milwaukee Bucks 142-130, knocking off the Bucks for the fourth time in five games this season. The last time Indiana beat Milwaukee four times in a single season was 2013-14, when they went 4-0 versus their Central Division foe.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the Pacers, producing game highs of 31 points, 12 assists, and three blocks in 34 turnover-free minutes. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, only one other player has recorded at least 30 points, 10 assists, and three blocks in a game without committing a turnover: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Feb. 13, 1980.

Haliburton has recorded at least 10 assists in each of his last 10 games, the longest such streak in franchise history. He’s recorded six straight 20-point, 10-assist games, also the longest such streak in franchise history.

Over his last seven games, Haliburton is averaging 25.6 PPG and 15.0 APG. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 25 PPG and 15 APG over a seven-game span, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook.

Four other Pacers scored at least 15 points: Bennedict Mathurin (16 points, 6-9 field goals), Bruce Brown (15 points, 5-7 field goals), Myles Turner (15 points, 6-9 field goals), and Obi Toppin (15 points, team-high eight rebounds).

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo compiled team highs of 26 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. It’s the 149th game in which Antetokounmpo has been his team’s leader (either outright or tied) in points, rebounds, and assists. The only players in NBA history with more such games are LeBron James (231) and Nikola Jokic (153).

Bucks guard Damian Lillard scored 23 points, adding five assists and three steals. However, he struggled from the field for the second straight game, going 6-18 after a 3-16 effort Monday night. Teammate Khris Middleton tallied 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, shooting 7-13 from the floor with four 3-pointers made.

Hawks Hold Off Thunder

The Atlanta Hawks nearly blew a 17-point halftime lead, holding off the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-138. The Thunder outscored the Hawks 44-40 in a wild third quarter in which the teams combined to shoot 31-46 from the field (67.4%), 8-11 from 3-point range (72.7%), and 14-16 from the free throw line (87.5%).

The Hawks’ Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, also establishing new career highs for field goals made (11), field goals attempted (18), and steals (four). In his four games since returning from a wrist injury, Johnson has averaged 19.5 PPG and 11.0 RPG with shooting percentages of 60.0% from the field and 86.7% from the free throw line.

Hawks point guard Trae Young scored 24 points and handed out a team-high 11 assists. It’s the 19th time Young has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA. He has 146 career 20-point, 10-assist games. The only player in NBA history with more such games through his first six seasons is Oscar Robertson.

Young has produced at least 20 points and 10 assists in 10 of his last 11 games. The last player to record at least 10 such games in an 11-game span was Michael Adams in December 1990. Young is averaging 30.7 PPG and 12.6 APG with 48/42/84 shooting splits over that span.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (23 points, 5-11 on 3-pointers) and Dejounte Murray (22 points, six rebounds, six assists) also had 20-point outings for the Hawks, while Clint Capela scored 12 points and recorded game highs of 14 rebounds and three blocks.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the game’s leading scorer, pouring in 33 points to go with team highs of 13 rebounds and eight assists. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 24 points in each of his last 14 games. He’s averaging 33.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.6 APG over that span, shooting 55.5% from the field and 87.1% from the free throw line.

Teammate Jalen Williams scored 21 points, making nine of his 12 attempts from the field. He also dished out six assists and matched Johnson’s game-high four steals. Rookie Cason Wallace came off the bench to match his career high with 15 points despite logging less than 20 minutes (19:55, to be exact).

Knicks Take Down Bulls

Julius Randle (35 points) and Jalen Brunson (31) combined for 66 points as the New York Knicks took down the Chicago Bulls 116-100. It’s the 23rd time Randle and Brunson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game this season, the most such games by any duo.

Randle and Brunson each made 13 field goals, attempting 23 and 22 shots, respectively. Brunson also dished out a game-high 13 assists, giving him 27 assists over his last two games. The last Knick to record at least 27 assists over a two-game span was Raymond Felton on Dec. 12 & 15, 2010.

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein scored 12 points, hauled in a career-high 20 rebounds, and blocked five shots (matching his career high). The last Knick to record at least 10 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks in a game was Marcus Camby on Jan. 7, 2002.

DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 28 points for the Bulls, connecting on 10 of his 13 field goal attempts. Coby White added 26 points (6-9 on 3-pointers), also distributing a team-high eight assists. White is averaging 22.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 5.7 APG with 46/42/82 shooting splits in the 18 games that Zach LaVine has missed.

Bulls center Andre Drummond recorded a double-double, posting 13 points and 16 rebounds. Drummond has snagged at least 15 rebounds in each of his last five games. The last Bull to record at least five such games in a row was Dennis Rodman in March & April 1998.

Jazz Outscore Pistons

The Utah Jazz tied a franchise single-game record for points, outscoring the Detroit Pistons 154-148 in overtime. It’s the most points the Pistons have given up in a game since their 186-184 triple-overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 13, 1983, the highest-scoring game in NBA history.

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson followed up his first career triple-double Monday night with a team-high 36 points. Clarkson shot 11-20 from the field — including 4-5 from 3-point range — and made 10 of his 11 free throws.

Fellow guard Collin Sexton scored 25 points (10-10 free throws) and handed out a team-high five assists. Since entering the starting lineup on December 13, Sexton is averaging 22.0 PPG on 49/37/89 shooting splits in 12 games. The Jazz have won nine of those contests.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points, going 10-18 from the floor and 7-8 from the free throw line. Markkanen also grabbed seven rebounds and recorded just one turnover in 38 minutes of action.

The Piston’s Bojan Bogdanovic matched Clarkson’s 36 points, hitting eight of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. Bogdanovic also recorded seven rebounds and five assists, committing just one turnover in 43 minutes played.

Teammate Cade Cunningham recorded his second career 30-point, 10-assist game, scoring 31 points to go with a game-high 13 assists. Cunningham has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games, averaging 28.6 PPG and 8.6 APG with 52/41/84 shooting splits over that span.

Pistons center Jalen Duren recorded his eighth straight double-double, scoring 17 points (6-7 field goals) and collecting a game-high 10 rebounds. During his streak, Duren is averaging 14.8 PPG and 13.0 RPG with a field goal percentage of 71.4%.

The Pistons dropped to 3-31 with the loss. Only three teams in NBA history have won fewer games through their first 34 games of a season: the 1970-71 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks, and the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets, each with two wins.

Kings Win Double-OT Thriller

The Sacramento Kings needed double overtime to dispatch of the Orlando Magic 138-135, a thriller which had 17 ties and 24 lead changes. The Kings picked up their 20th win of the season, improving to 20-13, while the Magic lost for the eighth time in 11 games to drop to 19-15.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 39th career triple-double, scoring 22 points to go with game highs of 23 rebounds and 12 assists. Sabonis broke a tie with Giannis Antetokounmpo and now stands alone in 12th place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list.

Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 16 games, tied for the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 20.6 PPG, 14.1 RPG, and 8.2 APG with a field goal percentage of 59.0% over that span.

The Kings’ Malik Monk came off the bench to score a team-high 37 points and dish out nine assists. Monk shot 12-20 from the floor, making seven of his 13 attempts from 3-point range.

Teammate Keegan Murray posted a double-double, scoring 28 points to go with 12 rebounds. Murray made 13 of his 21 attempts from the field and was not charged with a turnover in 46 minutes played.

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox had a tough night from the floor, misfiring on 16 of his 22 attempts, including an 0-5 performance from 3-point range. Fox finished the game with 15 points and seven assists.

Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 43 points to lead the Magic. He shot 13-25 from the field (6-9 on 3-pointers) and hit 11 of his 14 free throws. Banchero also committed a career-high eight turnovers.

Guard Jalen Suggs added a season-high 24 points for the Magic, establishing new career highs for 3-pointers made (six) and attempted (12). Suggs also recorded two steals and two blocks in his 39 minutes of playing time.

Franz Wagner, the Magic’s second-leading scorer on the season, left the game in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury. Wagner played just five minutes, scoring six points.

Quick Hitters

Other odds and ends from last night’s games: