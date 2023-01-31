Hot Hand Luka

Luka Doncic recorded his fourth 50-point game of the season, scoring 53 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It’s the 19th 50-point game in the NBA this season, already matching last season’s total.

Doncic shot 17-24 from the field — including 5-11 from 3-point range — and made 14 of his 18 free throws. He’s the first player in franchise history to score at least 50 points on 70% shooting from the field.

Doncic scored 42 of his points in the first (24) and third (18) quarters. He also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Doncic now has five career 50-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games. Dirk Nowitzki is the only other player in franchise history to record even one such game. The only other player in NBA history to record five such games before their 24th birthday is LeBron James.

The Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 29 points, making 10 of his 15 shots from the field with four 3-pointers made. It’s the sixth time he’s scored at least 25 points with an effective field goal percentage of 80.0% this season, the most such games in a single season in franchise history. It’s also two more such games than any other player has recorded this season.

Lillard, Murray Duel

Led by Damian Lillard’s game-high 42 points, the Portland Trail Blazers outscored the Atlanta Hawks 129-125. It’s Lillard’s fifth 40-point game this month, the most such games in a calendar month in franchise history.

Lillard made 10 of his 21 attempts from the field — including five 3-pointers — and all 17 of his free throws. It’s the 10th time Lillard has made at least 15 free throws in a game without a miss. The only other players in NBA history to record at least 10 such games are James Harden (14) and Oscar Robertson (11).

Lillard dished out six assists and did not commit a turnover. He now has six career 40-point, 5-assist games with zero turnovers, the most such games since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Over his last 10 games, Lillard is averaging 38.8 PPG and 7.7 APG, shooting 55.3% from the field, 40.7% from 3-point range, and 95.0% from the free throw line. He has scored at least 24 points in each of those games.

The Hawks’ Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 40 points in the loss, adding eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Murray shot 13-25 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made all nine of his free throws.

Murray, like Lillard, did not commit a turnover. It’s the first time since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78 that two players each scored at least 40 points with zero turnovers in the same game.

Curry Sets Franchise Mark

Stephen Curry compiled 38 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds as the Golden State Warriors held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120. Curry converted an underhand scoop shot with 8:54 remaining in the third quarter to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most field goals made in franchise history.

Curry has tallied at least 30 points and 10 assists in each of his last two games. He’s the oldest player in NBA history to reach those marks in back-to-back regular season* games (34 years, 322 days).

* LeBron James accomplished this is the 2020 NBA Playoffs at the age of 35.

Curry shot 12-20 from the field — including 8-14 from 3-point range — and 6-6 from the free throw line. It’s the 42nd time Curry has recorded a 30-point game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 80%, 10 more such games than any other player in NBA history.

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored 28 points with six 3-pointers made. It’s the 16th time Curry and Thompson have each made at least six 3-pointers in the same game, double that of any other duo in NBA history (James Harden & Eric Gordon, 8).

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded team highs of 31 points and seven assists in the loss. It’s the 30th time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in a game this season, matching Kevin Durant (2013-14) for the most such games in franchise history through 50 team games. The only player in the NBA with more 30-point games this season is Luka Doncic (34).

Kings Outlast Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves, pulling out a 118-111 win in overtime. The Kings improved to 28-21 on the season, good for third place in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento has not finished a season in the top three of the conference standings since 2002-03 (second).

De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 32 points to lead the Kings. Fox also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He’s averaging 24.1 PPG and 6.1 APG this season, with a career-best true shooting percentage of 59.0%.

Teammate Domantas Sabonis recorded his league-leading 38th double-double of the season, recording 17 points and 13 rebounds. Sabonis made seven of his 10 shots from the field. It’s the 12th time he’s recorded a double-double with a field goal percentage of at least 70% this season, tying Richaun Holmes (2020-21) for the most such games in a season in franchise history.

Kings’ rookie Keegan Murray has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 32 games, by far the longest such streak by a rookie in franchise history. Murray is just one game shy of matching the NBA rookie record of 33 such games in a row shared by Rudy Fernandez (2008-09) and Landry Shamet (2018-19).

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 33 points in the loss, adding eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Edwards has recorded four straight 25-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games, matching Karl-Anthony Towns for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Over his last six games, Edwards is averaging 34.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG, with shooting percentages of 53.6% from the field and 50.8% from 3-point range. He’s just the third player in franchise history to score at least 200 points over a six-game span, joining Kevin Love and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: