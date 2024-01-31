Quick Hitters
A recap of last night’s five-game slate:
The New York Knicks extended their winning streak to eight games, knocking off the Utah Jazz 118-103. The Knicks have a record of 14-2 in January, moving from eighth place to third place in the Eastern Conference standings over that span. The Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo scored a game-high 33 points, shooting 11-22 from the field with a career-high nine 3-pointers made. He also had five rebounds, a game-high four steals, and zero turnovers in 39 minutes played. Fellow Villanova alumni Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart also had big nights. Brunson scored 29 points and dished out nine assists, while Hart produced his first career triple-double. Hart became the 10th player in NBA history to record exactly 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game (a total of 11 instances). Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein posted a double-double, scoring 14 points (6-10 field goals) and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. Collin Sexton had 22 points and seven assists to pace the Jazz, who have lost five of their last seven contests after a season-long six-game winning streak.
The Boston Celtics opened up a 15-point halftime lead and then held on to defeat the Indiana Pacers 129-124. The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points on 12-19 accuracy for the floor, adding seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists. Teammate Jaylen Brown chipped in with 25 points, making nine of his 15 field goal attempts. It’s the 78th time Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 25 points in the same game, the eighth-most such games in NBA history by a duo. Tatum and Brown received help from Derrick White (24 points, five assists), Kristaps Porzingis (17 points, team-high 12 rebounds), and Jrue Holiday (17 points, five rebounds, 6-8 field goals). Aaron Nesmith scored 25 points to lead the Pacers, matching his career high. He also established new career highs for rebounds (12), assists (seven), field goals made (11), and field goals attempted (17) in 41 turnover-free minutes. Pacers forward Pascal Siakam added 23 points on 9-16 shooting from the field, while guard Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points and a game-high 10 assists in his first game since January 19.
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Trae Young scored a team-high 26 points to go with a game-high 13 assists as the Atlanta Hawks raced past the Los Angeles Lakers 138-122. The Hawks put up at least 31 points in all four quarters, outscoring the Lakers in each period. Young’s backcourt mate, Dejounte Murray, scored 24 points (11-19 field goals) and dished out nine assists. The Hawks also got solid efforts from frontcourt starters Jalen Johnson (19 points, 11 rebounds, three steals), Saddiq Bey (18 points, eight rebounds), and Clint Capela (13 points, game-high 12 rebounds). Those three combined for just one turnover in 94:23 of playing time. The Lakers’ Austin Reaves scored a season-high 28 points to lead all scorers, going 10-19 from the field and handing out six assists. Teammate LeBron James scored 20 points and produced team highs of nine rebounds and eight assists, but shot just 7-17 from the floor and 4-9 from the free throw line.
The Toronto Raptors rallied in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-107, snapping their season-long five-game losing skid. Six Raptors scored in double figures: Gary Trent Jr. (24 points, 9-15 field goals), Bruce Brown (19 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Jordan Nwora (17 points, 5-7 field goals), Dennis Schroder (16 points, 10 assists), Thaddeus Young (16 points, six rebounds, six assists), and Scottie Barnes (13 points, seven assists). The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 25 points, adding five assists and game highs of four blocks and three steals (tied with Brown). Teammate Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 points, shooting 8-11 from the floor with a career-high-tying four 3-pointers made.
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Stephen Curry recorded team highs of 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists (tied with Dario Saric) in the Golden State Warriors’ 119-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry shot 12-17 from the field — including 8-13 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws. It’s the 47th time he’s scored at least 30 points with an effective field goal percentage of 80%, 15 more such games than any other player in NBA history. Warriors starting forwards Jonathan Kuminga (26 points) and Andrew Wiggins (23) combined for 49 points, shooting 11-19 and 8-10 from the floor, respectively. Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, making 10 of his 18 field goal attempts. Teammate Joel Embiid was held to 14 points on 5-18 shooting from the field, snapping his streak of 30-point games at 22. Embiid also committed a season-high eight turnovers. The Sixers have lost a season-high four straight games, dropping to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.