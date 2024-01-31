The New York Knicks extended their winning streak to eight games, knocking off the Utah Jazz 118-103. The Knicks have a record of 14-2 in January, moving from eighth place to third place in the Eastern Conference standings over that span. The Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo scored a game-high 33 points, shooting 11-22 from the field with a career-high nine 3-pointers made. He also had five rebounds, a game-high four steals, and zero turnovers in 39 minutes played. Fellow Villanova alumni Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart also had big nights. Brunson scored 29 points and dished out nine assists, while Hart produced his first career triple-double. Hart became the 10th player in NBA history to record exactly 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game (a total of 11 instances). Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein posted a double-double, scoring 14 points (6-10 field goals) and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. Collin Sexton had 22 points and seven assists to pace the Jazz, who have lost five of their last seven contests after a season-long six-game winning streak.