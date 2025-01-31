Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their fifth consecutive victory, producing game highs of 36 points and 11 assists in a 138-113 rout of the Utah Jazz. Edwards went 12-18 from the field (6-9 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots in 35 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Desmond Bane netted a team-high 24 points as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied to defeat the Houston Rockets 120-119, the Grizzlies’ seventh win in their last eight games. Bane made 11 of his 24 field goal attempts, adding game highs of 12 rebounds (tied with Tari Eason) and six assists. He posted a game-best rating of plus-12 points (tied with Jaylen Wells) in 40 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

LeBron James scored 24 points and dished out 11 assists, both game-high figures, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 134-96 blowout win over the Washington Wizards. James shot 9-19 from the floor and made all five of his free throw attempts. He did not commit a turnover and was charged with just one personal foul in 27 minutes of action.