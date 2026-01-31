Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double in the first half, finishing with a game-high 37 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-high 13 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Washington Wizards 142-111. Doncic shot 13-21 from the field (6-13 on 3-pointers) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He also swiped three steals and did not commit a personal foul in 31 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic made his return from a 16-game absence, producing game highs of 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-109 victory over the LA Clippers. Jokic went 8-11 from the floor (2-3 on threes) and 13-17 from the charity stripe. He also dished out five assists and swiped a game-high three steals in just 25 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Payton Pritchard scored a game-high 29 points in the Boston Celtics’ 112-93 win over the Sacramento Kings. Pritchard shot a sizzling 12-16 from the field, hitting five of his six 3-point attempts. He also handed out eight assists and was charged with just one personal foul in 33 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game while playing less than 25 minutes (he logged 24 minutes and 32 seconds, to be exact).

The Nuggets’ Tim Hardaway Jr. (5-7 on threes) now has 1,984 career 3-pointers made, passing Dirk Nowitzki to take over 20th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Jalen Brunson (26 points) reached 10,000 career points in the New York Knicks’ 127-97 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s the fourth player from the 2018 NBA Draft class to attain that milestone, joining Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Trae Young.

Streaking

Egor Demin (6-12 on threes) made at least one 3-pointer for the 34th straight game as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Utah Jazz 109-99. It’s the longest such streak in NBA history by a rookie, breaking a tie with Rudy Fernandez (Dec. 7, 2008 to Feb. 22, 2009) and Landry Shamet (Jan. 13 to April 3, 2019).

Stephen Curry (4-10 on threes) extended his 3-point streak to 88 games in the Golden State Warriors’ 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons. He snapped a tie with teammate Buddy Hield (Nov. 3, 2019 to Feb. 3, 2021) for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (21 points) has scored at least 20 points in 26 consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 29.1 PPG with 49.7/39.4/92.8 shooting splits over that stretch.

Doncic has recorded 18 straight 20-point games, with 25 or more points in each of his last 10 contests. He’s averaging 33.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 8.9 APG over the former span, shooting 50.0% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: New York Knicks (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Sacramento Kings (eight), Memphis Grizzlies (five), and Utah Jazz (five).

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany