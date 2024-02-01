Miscellany from last night’s contests:

Donovan Mitchell poured in a season-high 45 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 128-121, giving Cleveland its 11th win in the last 12 games. Mitchell went 14-25 from the field (6-13 on 3-pointers) and 11-12 from the free throw line, also recording a game-high eight assists and six rebounds. Backcourt mate Darius Garland made his return after missing 19 games with a broken jaw, scoring 19 points (7-12 field goals) in just 20 minutes played. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen extended his franchise-record double-double streak to 16 games, scoring 14 points (7-10 field goals) and grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari led seven Pistons in double-figures with 20 points, making six of his eight field goal attempts (including all four of his 3-pointers).

The LA Clippers broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring the Washington Wizards 40-19 on their way to a 125-109 victory. The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 31 points on 14-25 shooting from the floor, adding nine rebounds and a game-high four steals. Teammate James Harden chipped in with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a team-high four blocks. The Clippers had a combined record of 23-5 in December and January, the best winning percentage in the NBA over that span. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 27 points, hitting 11 of his 22 shots from the floor.

The Chicago Bulls’ Coby White tallied a season-high 35 points, a game-high nine assists, and seven rebounds in a 117-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points and snagged a team-high 12 rebounds, while guard Ayo Dosunmu contributed 16 points (7-10 field goals), six assists, and a game-high three steals. Miles Bridges led the Hornets in scoring with 30 points, adding a season-high 15 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in 41 turnover-free minutes. Bridges became the first player in franchise history to record at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game. The stumbling Hornets have lost 23 of their last 26 games, including the last five in a row.

The Miami Heat snapped their seven-game losing skid, knocking off the Sacramento Kings 115-106. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler produced a team-high 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, going 10-14 from the field and 9-12 from the free throw line. Teammate Josh Richardson came off the bench to score a season-high 24 points on 9-15 shooting from the floor (including six 3-pointers), while Bam Adebayo scored 16 points and collected a team-high 11 rebounds. Keegan Murray scored a game-high 33 points for Sacramento, sinking 12 of his 18 field goal attempts with seven 3-pointers made. Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 45th career triple-double, scoring 19 points to go with game highs of 17 rebounds and 13 assists. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 29 games, the longest such streak of his career and the 10th-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 34 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder downed the Denver Nuggets 105-100. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 32.8 PPG on 51/48/89 shooting splits over that span. Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren scored 18 points and recorded game highs of 13 rebounds (tied with Denver’s Aaron Gordon) and five blocks. Gordon also produced team highs of 16 points (tied with Jamal Murray and Reggie Jackson), seven assists, and four blocks to go with his 13 rebounds. The Nuggets played without the services of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who sat out due to lower back pain.

Led by starting forwards Paolo Banchero (25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Franz Wagner (20 points, eight rebounds, five assists), the Orlando Magic fended off the San Antonio Spurs 108-98. Banchero finished January with averages of 25.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.7 APG, scoring at least 25 points 10 times in 16 games. Devin Vassell scored a game-high 26 points for the Spurs, his seventh 20-point effort in the last nine games. Rookie teammate Victor Wembanyama registered 21 points, eight rebounds, and a game-high five blocks. Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points 15 times in his last 16 games. The last rookie to record 15 such games in a 16-game span was Blake Griffin in 2010-11.

The Minnesota Timberwolves walloped the depleted Dallas Mavericks 121-87, outscoring the Mavericks 69-39 in the second half. The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored a game-high 29 points (11-15 field goals) and secured a team-high nine rebounds. Towns is averaging 30.8 PPG and 8.0 RPG over his last six games, shooting 58.3% from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range. Josh Green scored a team-high 18 points for the Mavericks, who played without star guards Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) and starting center Dereck Lively II (broken nose).

Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 25 points (10-15 field goals) and hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 110-99 victory over the Houston Rockets. Brandon Ingram also had a 20-point, 10-rebound game for the Pelicans, recording 24 points and 10 rebounds. A league-high 30 of New Orleans’ 48 games have been decided by 10 or more points this season (19 wins, 11 losses). The Rockets’ Jalen Green led all scorers with 31 points, shooting 11-20 from the floor with five 3-pointers made. Green has scored at least 29 points in four of his last five games, averaging 29.8 PPG with 51/36/94 shooting splits over that span.

The Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant bagged a game-high 33 points in a 136-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring the Nets 42-26. Durant also handed out a game-high eight assists (tied with teammate Devin Booker), shooting 10-16 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic compiled 28 points, a game-high 11 rebounds, and six assists, making 11 of his 15 shots from the floor. Booker scored 22 points to go with his eight assists, hitting four of his six 3-point attempts. Cam Thomas scored a team-high 25 points (11-19 field goals) for the Nets, with Mikal Bridges adding 21 points (6-12 on 3-pointers). Brooklyn’s Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to produce 19 points, a career-high seven assists, and a game-high four steals.