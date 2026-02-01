NBA Game Notes (Jan. 31, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 31, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Joel Embiid scored a season-high 40 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid shot 13-27 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 11-14 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 11 rebounds, four assists, a team-high two blocks (tied with Adem Bona), and one steal in 39 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Ayo Dosunmu produced game highs of 29 points and nine assists as the Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 125-118. Dosunmu went 11-16 from the floor, sinking five of his six 3-point attempts. He also recorded team highs of eight rebounds (tied with Matas Buzelis) and two steals (tied with Yuki Kawamura) in 37 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Saddiq Bey scored a team-high 34 points in the Pelicans’ loss to the Sixers. Bey shot 12-19 from the field (4-7 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also contributed six rebounds and three assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 32 minutes played.
Milestones
Cooper Flagg (34 points) set an NBA record for most points scored over a two-game span by a teenager in the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-107 loss to the Houston Rockets. His 83 total points surpassed the previous mark of 75 by GG Jackson on April 12 & 14, 2024.