Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Joel Embiid scored a season-high 40 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid shot 13-27 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 11-14 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 11 rebounds, four assists, a team-high two blocks (tied with Adem Bona), and one steal in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Ayo Dosunmu produced game highs of 29 points and nine assists as the Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 125-118. Dosunmu went 11-16 from the floor, sinking five of his six 3-point attempts. He also recorded team highs of eight rebounds (tied with Matas Buzelis) and two steals (tied with Yuki Kawamura) in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Saddiq Bey scored a team-high 34 points in the Pelicans’ loss to the Sixers. Bey shot 12-19 from the field (4-7 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also contributed six rebounds and three assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 32 minutes played.

Milestones