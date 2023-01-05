The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a Clint Eastwood kind of night as the Bucks escaped the Raptors 104-101 in overtime.

The Good: Compiled 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Antetokounmpo became just the second second player in franchise history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 26, 1972).

Over his last four games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 43.3 PPG, 18.3 RPG, and 7.3 APG. He’s just the third player in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 7 APG over a four-game span, joining Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Bad: Shot 7-18 from the field.

There have been 39 instances in NBA history of a player recording at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. Only once has a player done so with a lower field goal percentage than Antetokounmpo’s 38.9%. On Nov. 7, 1962, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Elgin Baylor produced 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 37.5% from the field in a win over the San Francisco Warriors.

The Ugly: Committed 12 turnovers.

Antetokounmpo set a new franchise single-game record for turnovers, exceeding the previous mark by two. Since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1977-78, only three players have committed more turnovers in game:

14 — John Drew (March 1, 1978)

14 — Jason Kidd (Nov. 17, 2000)

13 — Chris Mullin (March 31, 1988)

There have been seven 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist games since the 1977-78 season. Antetokounmpo recorded twice as many turnovers as the next-closest player (Luka Doncic, 6).

Bulls Snap Nets Streak

The Bulls beat the Nets 121-112, snapping the Nets’ 12-game winning streak. It was the third-longest winning streak in franchise history, trailing only two 14-game streaks from the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons.

The Nets’ Kevin Durant scored a game-high 44 points in the loss. He shot 15-22 from the field — including 5-10 from 3-point range — and made all nine of his free throws. It’s the 24th time Durant has scored at least 40 points with an effective field goal percentage of 70%, the third-most such games in NBA history:

45 — Stephen Curry

28 — LeBron James

24 — Kevin Durant

23 — James Harden

20 — Adrian Dantley

Durant has recorded an effective field goal percentage of at least 50% on 10 or more attempts in each of his last 31 games, matching the second-longest such streak in NBA history:

32 — Karl-Anthony Towns (Feb. 24, 2017–Oct. 30, 2017)

31 — Kevin Durant (Oct. 31, 2022–Jan. 4, 2023)

31 — Zion Williamson (Jan. 27, 2021–April 6, 2021)

27 — Shaquille O’Neal (Jan. 7, 2001–March 18, 2001)

23 — O’Neal (March 6, 2000–Nov. 4, 2000)

Teammate Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and dished out a game-high eight assists. Durant and Irving have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 15 times this season. That matches the most such games in a season by a Nets duo since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976 (Bernard King & John Williamson, 1978-79).

The Bulls had six players score in double figures, led by DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams with 22 apiece. Center Nikola Vucevic scored 21 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Career High for Brunson

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points as the Knicks held off the Spurs 117-114. Brunson added seven rebounds and six assists, shooting 17-27 from the field (63.0%).

Teammate Julius Randle had 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. Randle has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last five games, matching the longest such streak of his career. The last Knick other than Randle to produce five such games in a row was Bob McAdoo in 1978.

Randle has compiled 252 points and 103 rebounds over his last eight games. He’s just the third player in franchise history to record at least 250 points and 100 rebounds over an eight-game span, joining Bob McAdoo and Patrick Ewing.

Sixers Edge Pacers

James Harden scored a game-high 26 points and dished out a team-high eight assists as the Sixers — playing without All-Star center Joel Embiid — edged the Pacers 129-126 in overtime. Harden has recorded at least 20 points and eight assists in each of his last six games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Harden is averaging 24.7 PPG and 12.2 APG over his last six games. The only other player in franchise history to average at least 24 PPG and 12 APG over a six-game span is Wilt Chamberlain.

Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points for the Sixers, missing just one of his nine shots from the field. It’s the 57th time Harrell has come off the bench to score at least 15 points on 75% shooting from the field, by far the most such games since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71:

57 — Montrezl Harrell

39 — Kevin McHale

31 — Carl Landry

28 — Enes Freedom

26 — Chris Gatling

The Pacers’ Buddy Hield scored a team-high 24 points in the loss, adding nine rebounds and six assists. Hield made six 3-pointers, the NBA-leading 15th time he’s made at least five 3-pointers in a game this season. He has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his last seven games, snapping a tie with CJ Miles for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Teammate Tyrese Haliburton scored 16 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists, committing just two turnovers. It's the 12th time he’s recorded a points-assists double-double with two or fewer turnovers this season, double that of the next-closest player (Darius Garland, 6).

Banchero’s Magic Act

Rookie Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists as the shorthanded Magic defeated the Thunder 126-115. Four Magic players had to sit out the game due to a league suspension: Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Kevon Harris, and Admiral Schofield.

It’s the seventh time Banchero has recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season. All other rookies have combined for just two such games (Andrew Nembhard and Jeremy Sochan, one apiece).

Banchero has compiled 652 points, 208 rebounds, and 123 assists this season. Since the ABA-NBA merger, the only other rookies to reach 600 points, 200 rebounds, and 120 assists through their first 31 games are Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, both in 1979-80.

Eight players scored in double figures for the Magic, matching the most such players in a game in franchise history:

25 — Banchero

18 — Gary Harris

18 — Terrence Ross

13 — Wendell Carter Jr.

13 — Markelle Fultz

12 — R.J. Hampton

11 — Caleb Houstan

10 — Mo Bamba

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a one-game absence to score a game-high 33 points, making 17 of his 18 free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points 22 times this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Luka Doncic, 27). It’s the league-leading 17th time he’s made at least 10 free throws in a game this season.