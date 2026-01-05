Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Norman Powell scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 125-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Powell shot 11-15 from the field, sinking nine of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and did not commit a turnover in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic netted a game-high 36 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-114. Doncic went 10-20 from the floor (4-10 on threes) and 12-13 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a game-high 37 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 115-98 win over the Sacramento Kings. Antetokounmpo was incredibly efficient, going 13-17 from the field and 11-13 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds (tied with Bobby Portis) in 32 minutes played.

Milestones