NBA Game Notes (Jan. 4, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 4, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Norman Powell scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 125-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Powell shot 11-15 from the field, sinking nine of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and did not commit a turnover in 29 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Luka Doncic netted a game-high 36 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-114. Doncic went 10-20 from the floor (4-10 on threes) and 12-13 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 39 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a game-high 37 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 115-98 win over the Sacramento Kings. Antetokounmpo was incredibly efficient, going 13-17 from the field and 11-13 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds (tied with Bobby Portis) in 32 minutes played.
Milestones
The Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III (7-15 on threes) became the franchise’s career leader in 3-pointers made with 696, surpassing CJ McCollum’s 692 triples.