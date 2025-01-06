Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander compiled game highs of 33 points, 11 rebounds, six assists (tied with Jrue Holiday), and three steals to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-92 victory over the Boston Celtics, extending their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-23 from the field (3-6 on 3-pointers) and made all eight of his free throw attempts. He also blocked two shots in a team-high 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Malik Monk produced game highs of 26 points (tied with Stephen Curry), 12 assists, four steals, and one block (tied with five others) as the Sacramento Kings routed the Golden State Warriors 129-99 for their fourth straight victory. Monk went 9-14 from the floor, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He posted a game-high rating of plus-41 points in just 29 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Green scored a game-high 33 points in the Houston Rockets’ 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Green shot 12-24 from the field (5-12 on 3-pointers) and 4-4 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, four assists, and one block in 33 turnover-free minutes.