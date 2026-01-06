NBA Game Notes (Jan. 5, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 5, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Deni Avdija scored a game-high 33 points as the Portland Trail Blazers blew out the Utah Jazz 137-117 to pick up their fifth win in the last six games. Avdija shot 10-19 from the field (4-10 on threes) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high nine assists and eight rebounds, and did not commit a personal foul in 29 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Cade Cunningham scored 29 points and dished out 13 assists — both game-high figures — in the Detroit Pistons’ 121-90 rout of the New York Knicks. Cunningham made 11 of his 17 attempts from the floor, going 3-4 from 3-point range. He also blocked two shots and swiped one steal in 29 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Brandon Miller scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a stunning 124-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Miller went 8-16 from the field (7-10 on threes) and 5-5 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, a team-high two steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with four others) in 31 minutes played.
Milestones
Brook Lopez (two blocks) raised his career total to 2,088 blocks in the LA Clippers’ 103-102 win over the Golden State Warriors, breaking a tie with Manute Bol for 16th place on the NBA’s all-time list (the league began tracking blocks in 1973-74).