Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Deni Avdija scored a game-high 33 points as the Portland Trail Blazers blew out the Utah Jazz 137-117 to pick up their fifth win in the last six games. Avdija shot 10-19 from the field (4-10 on threes) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high nine assists and eight rebounds, and did not commit a personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored 29 points and dished out 13 assists — both game-high figures — in the Detroit Pistons’ 121-90 rout of the New York Knicks. Cunningham made 11 of his 17 attempts from the floor, going 3-4 from 3-point range. He also blocked two shots and swiped one steal in 29 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Brandon Miller scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a stunning 124-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Miller went 8-16 from the field (7-10 on threes) and 5-5 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, a team-high two steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with four others) in 31 minutes played.

Milestones