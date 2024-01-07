Celtics Cool Off Pacers

The Boston Celtics held the red-hot Indiana Pacers to their lowest point total of the season, pulling away in the fourth quarter of a 118-101 win. The loss snapped the Pacers’ six-game winning streak, while the win was the Celtics’ eighth in their last nine games.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum tallied game highs of 38 points and 13 rebounds, also dishing out six assists. Tatum shot 14-23 from the field with a season-high eight 3-pointers made.

Tatum has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last three games, matching the longest such streak of his career. He’s the only Celtic over the last 35 seasons to produce three such games in a row.

The second member of the Celtics’ dynamic duo, Jaylen Brown, scored 31 points on 13-20 shooting from the floor. It’s the 25th time Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 30 points in the same game, the most such games in franchise history (by a whopping 16 games) and the eighth-most such games in NBA history.

Al Horford had a productive night off the bench for the Celtics, compiling 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and two blocks. He led all players on both teams in assists and blocks. Brown, Tatum, and Horford were the only Celtics to score in double figures.

The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points, a team-high seven assists, six rebounds, and a game-high five steals, but made just five of his 17 field goal attempts. Haliburton had recorded at least 10 assists in each of his previous 11 games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points for the Pacers. It’s the 28th time Mathurin has recorded a 20-point game coming off the bench, four more such games than any other player over the last two seasons.

Quick Hitters

Notes on the remaining three games last night: