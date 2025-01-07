Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jaren Jackson Jr. registered game highs of 35 points and 13 rebounds (tied with John Konchar) to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 119-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Jackson Jr. shot 13-23 from the field and 8-12 from the free throw line. He also dished out a team-high five assists and swiped three steals in 34 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 35 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 114-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. LaVine went 13-25 from the floor (3-6 on 3-pointers) and made six of his seven free throw attempts. He added 10 rebounds and a team-high eight assists in 40 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards produced game highs of 37 points and eight assists (tied with James Harden) as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the LA Clippers 108-106. Edwards shot 14-29 from the field, hitting six of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed seven rebounds in 37 minutes of action.