Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

LeBron James scored a team-high 30 points (tied with Luka Doncic) in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. James shot 10-19 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 7-7 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, eight assists, a game-high two steals (tied with five others), and one block, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Trey Murphy III poured in a career-high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Pelicans fell to the Lakers. Murphy III went 14-26 from the floor (6-17 on threes) and 8-9 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed five rebounds and did not commit a turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Cam Spencer scored five of his team-high 21 points (tied with Jaren Jackson Jr.) in the final 86 seconds as the Memphis Grizzles edged out the San Antonio Spurs 106-105. Spencer shot 8-15 from the field, hitting three of his eight 3-point attempts. He also contributed eight rebounds, a game-high eight assists (tied with De’Aaron Fox), and one steal in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

Tyler Herro (1-4 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the Miami Heat’s 122-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He reached that mark in 368 games, becoming the sixth-fastest player in NBA history to do so.

Murphy III tied the Pelicans’ franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 17. Lonzo Ball also launched 17 threes in a game on May 1, 2021.

The Sacramento Kings’ DeMar DeRozan (2-2 free throws) moved into 13th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for free throws made in a 100-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He’s hit 6,713 shots from the charity stripe, one more than Kareem Adbul-Jabbar and Dolph Schayes.

Teammate Russell Westbrook (2-4 free throws) increased his career total to 6,057 free throws made, tying Wilt Chamberlain for 21st place on the NBA’s all-time list. He also tied Terry Porter for 31st place on the career leaderboard for games played with 1,274.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (52 defensive rebounds) set a franchise record for most defensive rebounds in a game. The previous mark of 51 defensive boards had been set on Dec. 26, 2019.

Streaking

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg (20 points, eight rebounds, six assists) has produced eight straight 10-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games, snapping a tie with Luka Doncic for the longest such streak in NBA history by a teenager.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (13), New Orleans Pelicans (eight), and Sacramento Kings (six).

The Pacers set a franchise record with their 13th consecutive loss, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-116. They had dropped 12 straight games on four previous occasions.

The Timberwolves (122 points) have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 95 regular season games, breaking a tie with the Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 9, 2022 to Jan. 12, 2024) for the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany