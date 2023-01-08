King Beats Kings

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the fifth consecutive win, tallying 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings. James shot 14-28 from the field and made eight of his nine free throws.

James has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 13 games, the longest such streak of his career by five games. It’s also the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 30 years or older.

James tied the longest such streak in franchise history, matching Shaquille O’Neal’s 13 such games in a row in 2001. James is just one game shy of the NBA record of 14 such games in a row held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which spanned two seasons (March 3, 1970–Oct. 25, 1970).

Over those 13 games, James is averaging 33.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 7.2 APG, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80.9% from the free throw line.

Lakers center Thomas Bryant scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, shooting 12-14 from the field (85.7%). During the Lakers’ five-game winning streak, Bryant is averaging 21.2 PPG and 13.6 RPG with a field goal percentage of 71.9%.

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Lakers to produce 23 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, Westbrook is just the second bench player to record at least 20 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds in a game. He joins Bobby Washington, who did so for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 9, 1971.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in the loss, his NBA-leading 29th double-double of the season. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 16 games, breaking a tie with DeMarcus Cousins for the longest such streak by a King since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Sabonis is averaging 21.4 PPG, 14.8 RPG, and 7.2 APG over those 16 games, shooting 64.3% from the field.

Teammate De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 34 points and dished out nine assists, shooting 11-21 from the field (52.4%) and 12-14 from the free throw line (85.7%). Fox has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games, averaging 27.7 PPG and 6.9 APG with a field goal percentage of 51.3% over that span.

Triple-Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, compiling 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 127-117 win over the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. With the win the Mavericks moved within one game of the Pelicans for third place in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic now has eight 30-point triple-doubles this season, two more such games than all other players combined:

8 — Luka Doncic

4 — Nikola Jokic

1 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

1 — Pascal Siakam

Doncic — who made 10 of his 23 field goal attempts — has shot less than 44% from the field in each of his last three games. Over that span he’s shooting 27-72 from the field (37.5%), including 4-21 from 3-point range (19.1%).

Teammate Christian Wood scored 28 points, shooting 9-14 from the field (including 4-7 from 3-point range) and 6-7 from the free throw line. Since becoming a full-time starter on December 17, Wood is averaging 19.7 PPG and 8.4 RPG with shooting percentages of 53.0% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range. The Mavericks have won eight of those 11 games.

The Pelicans played without their three leading scorers: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. New Orleans has lost four of its last five games.

LaVine, DeRozan Lead Bulls

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 36 points while teammate DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 35 points as the Chicago Bulls rallied to defeat the Utah Jazz 126-118. The Bulls have won eight of their last 11 games, including the last three in a row.

LaVine and DeRozan became the fifth duo in franchise history to each score at least 35 points in the same game. LaVine has been a member of three of those duos:

Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen (5 times)

Reggie Theus & Dave Greenwood

Zach LaVine & Lauri Markkanen

Zach LaVine & Coby White

Zach LaVine & DeMar DeRozan

LaVine shot 12-21 from the field (57.1%) with six 3-pointers made. LaVine has made 17 3-pointers over his last two games, just one shy of the two-game franchise record of 18 3-pointers made held by LaVine himself (Jan. 10 & 15, 2021).

DeRozan moved into 40th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 20,925 career points, passing Bob Pettit (20,880) and Pau Gasol (20,894). Next up is Walt Bellamy with 20,941 career points.