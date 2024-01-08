Recapping yesterday’s action:

The Cleveland Cavaliers held off the San Antonio Spurs 117-115, dealing the Spurs their 30th loss of the season. The Spurs are the 26th team in NBA history to lose at least 30 of their first 35 games in a season, and the second team to do so this season (Detroit Pistons). Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen produced game highs of 29 points and 16 rebounds, making 11 of his 19 shots from the field. Allen has recorded seven straight double-doubles, averaging 21.0 PPG, 15.7 RPG, and 5.0 APG with a field goal percentage of 64.4% over that span. The Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama tallied team highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds and blocked a game-high five shots in just 25 minutes of action. He’s the first rookie to record at least 20 points and five blocks in back-to-back games since Tim Duncan on Feb. 26 & 28, 1998. Wembanyama has recorded at least 15 points and five blocks in four of his last six games. The last rookie to produce four such games in a six-game was Shaquille O’Neal in February 1993.

Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 38 points to go with a game-high 11 assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 134-127 in overtime. Simons shot 13-25 from the field — including 5-10 from 3-point range — and made seven of his eight free throws. Blazers center Duop Reath recorded his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and posting career highs of 13 rebounds and three blocks. The Nets’ Mikal Bridges broke out of his shooting slump to score a game-high 42 points, going 15-26 from the floor (4-8 on 3-pointers) and 8-8 from the free throw line. Teammate Nic Claxton had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-high four blocks, sinking all eight of his field goal attempts.