Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Trae Young scored a team-high 24 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt, to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz. Young shot just 6-16 from the field (3-10 on 3-pointers), but made nine of his 10 free throw attempts. He also dished out a game-high 20 assists in 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

LaMelo Ball produced team highs of 32 points and seven assists as the Charlotte Hornets snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 115-104 win over the Phoenix Suns. Ball also grabbed 10 rebounds (matching his season high) and swiped a game-high four steals, committing just one turnover in 35 minutes played. On the downside, he shot just 12-28 from the floor, going 5-16 from 3-point range.

Third ⭐️

Devin Booker recorded game highs of 39 points and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough in the Suns’ loss to the Hornets. Booker went 14-25 from the field (but just 2-8 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds in 39 minutes of playing time.