Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a game-high 46 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Utah Jazz 129-125 in overtime. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 14-26 from the field and 17-19 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 42 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 31 points to lead the shorthanded Detroit Pistons to a 108-93 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Stewart was red-hot from the floor, knocking down 14 of his 17 attempts. He also blocked a team-high two shots (tied with two others) and swiped one steal in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Deni Avdija scored a game-high 41 points as the Portland Trail Blazers edged out the Houston Rockets 103-102. Avdija went 13-24 from the field and 13-15 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed six rebounds and swiped one steal in 39 minutes of action.

Milestones