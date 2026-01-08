NBA Game Notes (Jan. 7, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 7, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a game-high 46 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Utah Jazz 129-125 in overtime. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 14-26 from the field and 17-19 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 42 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 31 points to lead the shorthanded Detroit Pistons to a 108-93 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Stewart was red-hot from the floor, knocking down 14 of his 17 attempts. He also blocked a team-high two shots (tied with two others) and swiped one steal in 30 turnover-free minutes.
Third ⭐️
Deni Avdija scored a game-high 41 points as the Portland Trail Blazers edged out the Houston Rockets 103-102. Avdija went 13-24 from the field and 13-15 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed six rebounds and swiped one steal in 39 minutes of action.
Milestones
Andre Drummond (four rebounds) took over 30th place on the NBA’s all-time rebounding list in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-110 rout of the Washington Wizards. He had been tied with former Sixer Dolph Schayes with 11,256 career boards.