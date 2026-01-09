Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

LaMelo Ball came off the bench to score a game-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Charlotte Hornets were edged out by the Indiana Pacers 114-112. Ball shot 12-24 from the field, hitting seven of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a game-high eight assists (tied with T.J. McConnell) and swiped a team-high three steals in 27 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Cooper Flagg racked up a team-high 26 points, 10 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. Flagg went 10-18 from the floor, making three of his six 3-point attempts. He also contributed a game-high three steals (tied with Keyonte George) and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Julius Randle scored a team-high 28 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 131-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Randle shot 10-21 from the field (3-7 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists in 35 minutes played.

Milestones