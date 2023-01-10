Perfect Triple-Double

Nikola Jokic recorded yet another triple-double, tallying 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists as the Denver Nuggets took care of the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109. Jokic did not miss a shot from the field (5-5) or the free throw line (3-3), becoming the fifth player in NBA history to record a “perfect” triple-double:

Russell Westbrook (March 22, 2017)

Evan Turner (April 1, 2019)

T.J. McConnell (March 3, 2021)

Robert Williams III (Dec. 31, 2021)

Nikola Jokic (Jan. 9, 2023)

Jokic and Turner are the only players listed above to attempt a 3-pointer (both went 1-1). Neither McConnell nor Williams III attempted a free throw.

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game with a field goal percentage of 100%. He’s the third player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles without missing a shot from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain (three times) and Draymond Green (twice).

Jokic has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last 24 games, by far the longest such streak in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain ranks second with a streak of 13 such games in a row in February 1967.

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points to lead the Nuggets in scoring. Denver has won 11 consecutive home games and 13 of their 16 last games overall. They are tied atop the Western Conference standings with the Memphis Grizzlies at 27-13.

Kings Set Franchise Mark

The Sacramento Kings set a franchise record with 23 3-pointers made, cruising to a 136-111 win over the Orlando Magic. Harrison Barnes led the way with a season-high 30 points on 11-13 shooting from the field, including 6-7 from 3-point range.

Barnes’ effective field goal percentage was 107.7%, the highest such figure in franchise history by a player in a 30-point game:

107.7% — Harrison Barnes (Jan. 9, 2023)

106.3% — Nemanja Bjelica (Jan. 13, 2020)

103.6% — Bogdan Bogdanovic (Nov. 19, 2019)

100.0% — Billy McKinney* (Dec. 27, 1978)

* McKinney did not have the benefit of the 3-point shot. He went 14-14 from the field.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, his NBA-leading 30th double-double of the season. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 17 games, the longest such streak by a King since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. Sabonis is averaging 20.8 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 7.2 APG over that span, shooting 63.0% from the field.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points, making five of his six 3-point attempts. Murray has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 22 games, the longest such streak in franchise history by a rookie.

The Kings won their 21st game, guaranteeing themselves a winning record when they reach the midway point of the season. It’s the first time since the 2004-05 season they will having a winning percentage above .500 halfway through the season.

Rookie Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 17 points for the Magic, adding eight rebounds and three steals. Banchero made his 200th free throw of the season in the fourth quarter. Since the ABA-NBA merger, only two rookies have reached that mark in fewer games played:

27 — David Robinson, 1989-90

32 — Bill Cartwright, 1979-80

34 — Paolo Banchero, 2022-23

34 — Jerry Stackhouse, 1995-96

34 — Michael Jordan, 1984-85

Bucks Rally, Defeat Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks withstood a career-high 44 points from Jalen Brunson to defeat the New York Knicks 111-107. The Bucks trailed by 17 points with just five minutes remaining in the third quarter before rallying for the win. They outscored the Knicks 58-37 over the last 17 minutes of the game.

Brunson shot 15-30 from the field — including 4-10 from 3-point range — and made all 10 of his free throws. The last Knick to make at least 15 field goals and 10 free throws in a game was Carmelo Anthony on Nov. 14, 2014.

Teammate Julius Randle compiled 25 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists but struggled from the field, hitting just nine of his 29 attempts (31.0%). Randle shot just 1-12 from 3-point range (8.3%), the worst such percentage in franchise history among players with at least 10 attempts.

Randle has tallied at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last seven games. The only player in franchise history to produce a longer such streak is Bob McAdoo, who recorded eight such games in a row in December 1977.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led a balanced Bucks attack with 22 points, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. It’s the 22nd time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game this season, four more such games than any other player.

Bucks center Brook Lopez had 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. He reached 100 blocks for the 11th time in his career, three more such seasons than any other active player.