Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Darius Garland scored a season-high 40 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-106, extending their winning streak to 12 games. Garland shot 14-22 from the field (4-7 on 3-pointers) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high nine assists and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with Ty Jerome) in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 32 points, eight assists, and three steals, but it wasn’t enough as the Detroit Pistons fell to the Golden State Warriors 107-104, snapping their five-game winning streak. Cunningham went 12-21 from the floor, making three of his six 3-point attempts. He added six rebounds and one block in a game-high 40 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Alperen Sengun compiled game highs of 32 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists (tied with Amen Thompson) in the Houston Rockets’ 119-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Sengun shot 12-20 from the field, but made just seven of his 15 free throw attempts. He also blocked one shot in 35 minutes of playing time.