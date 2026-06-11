Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

OG Anunoby scored a playoff career-high 33 points — including a game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining — as the New York Knicks made a historic comeback to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Anunoby was incredibly efficient, going 10-15 from the field (7-9 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 36 points in the Knicks’ record-breaking comeback win (more on that below). Brunson went 12-25 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and 9-11 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high seven assists (tied with De’Aaron Fox), five rebounds, and a team-high three steals in 44 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Spurs fell to the Knicks. Wembanyama shot just 9-25 from the field (2-8 on threes) and 4-7 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of 13 rebounds and three blocks in 44 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

The New York Knicks trailed by 27 points at halftime, the largest such deficit overcome to win a playoff game in NBA history. The previous mark of 26 points was set on April 24, 2025, when the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Knicks were down by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, matching the largest such comeback in NBA Finals history. The Chicago Bulls also recovered from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 6 of the 1993 Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs scored 76 points in the first half and just 30 points in the second half, a difference of 46 points. That ties the Memphis Grizzlies (April 24, 2025) for the largest such difference in a playoff game in NBA postseason history.

The Spurs ’ 27-point halftime lead was the largest in NBA Finals history by a visitor in a true road game. The previous mark of 24 points was set by the Chicago Bulls versus the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 3 of the 1996 Finals.

At 20 years and 100 days old, the Spurs’ Dylan Harper became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 20 points in a Finals game, tallying 21 points. The previous mark of 20 years and 260 days was set by Tyler Herro in Game 4 of the 2020 Finals.

Brunson produced his 18th career 35-point playoff game, tying Karl Malone and Kawhi Leonard for the 15th-most such games in NBA postseason history. He’s recorded 17 of those games with the Knicks, eight more than any other player in franchise history.

Wembanyama has blocked 73 shots in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the fourth-highest total in a single postseason since the league began tracking blocks in 1973-74. He passed Dikembe Mutombo, who recorded 72 blocks in 2001.

Streaking

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 60 playoff games, the 10th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history. The streak spans his entire postseason career with the Knicks.

Wembanyama has recorded at least 20 points and one block in 11 straight playoff games, the longest such streak since Shaquille O’Neal recorded 14 such games in a row from May 12, 2002 to April 20, 2003.

Anunoby has made at least one 3-pointer in 25 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in New York Knicks postseason history. He’s averaging 19.4 PPG with 51.6/42.1/83.6 shooting splits over that span.

The Knicks have scored at least 100 points in 27 consecutive playoff games, breaking a tie with the Boston Celtics (May 29, 1958 to April 2, 1960) for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany