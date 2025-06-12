Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and dished out a game-high 11 assists as the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. Haliburton went 9-17 from the floor, sinking four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also recorded a team-high nine rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score a game-high 27 points in just 22 minutes played in the Pacers’ win over the Thunder. Mathurin shot 9-12 from the field (2-3 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and blocked one shot, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls.

Third ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points as the Pacers knocked off the Thunder. Siakam shot 8-14 from the field and 5-6 from the charity stripe. He added six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 32 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

At 22 years and 257 days old, Mathurin became the youngest bench player to record a 25-point game in the NBA Finals since the league began tracking starters in 1970-71.

The Pacers’ T.J. McConnell had five assists and five steals, becoming the first bench player to record at least five assists and five steals in an NBA Finals game since the league began tracking steals in 1973-74.

McConnell and Myles Turner (five blocks) are the first teammates to record at five steals and five blocks, respectively, in the same NBA Finals game since Allen Iverson and Dikembe Mutombo on June 6, 2001. Overall, they are the sixth duo to achieve the feat since the league began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points) has scored 572 points in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, breaking the Oklahoma City Thunder record for most points scored in a single postseason. The previous mark of 570 points was set by Kevin Durant in 2012.

Haliburton has recorded 179 assists in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, breaking the Indiana Pacers record for most assists in a single postseason. The previous mark of 178 assists was set by Mark Jackson in 2000.

Turner raised his playoff career total to 124 blocks, surpassing Jermaine O’Neal (120) to become the leading shot blocker in Indiana Pacers postseason history.

Streaking

Siakam has scored in double figures in each of his 36 playoff games with the Pacers, averaging 21.1 PPG on 53.3% shooting from the field. That streak extends to 61 games dating back to his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

