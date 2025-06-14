Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points, 15 of them coming in the last five minutes, to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a series-tying 111-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-24 from the field and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded three steals and one block in 40 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Alex Caruso came off the bench to score 20 points and swipe a game-high five steals (tied with Pascal Siakam) in the Thunder’s win over the Pacers. Caruso went 7-9 from the floor and 5-7 from the charity stripe. He also blocked one shot, posting a game-high rating of plus-14 points (tied with Chet Holmgren) in 30 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 20 points in the Pacers’ loss to the Thunder. Siakam added eight rebounds, five assists, a game-high five steals (tied with Caruso), and one block, committing just one turnover in 35 minutes of court time. He shot just 6-15 from the field (2-6 on threes), but went 6-8 from the free throw line.

Milestones

Caruso is the first bench player to produce at least 20 points and five steals in a Finals game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player to score at least 35 points without recording an assist in an NBA Finals game since Jerry West on April 18, 1962.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 131 points in the 2025 NBA Finals. The only players to score more points through the first four games of their Finals career are Rick Barry (165) and Allen Iverson (141).

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in a game 14 times in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The only players in league history to produce more such games in a single postseason are Michael Jordan (16, 1992), Hakeem Olajuwon (16, 1995), and Kobe Bryant (15, 2009).

Gilgeous-Alexander broke the Oklahoma City Thunder records for most field goals made (209) and attempted (441) in a single postseason. The previous marks of 198 makes and 422 attempts were set by Kevin Durant in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Siakam is just the ninth player to record at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a Finals game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74. He joins John Havlicek (May 3, 1974), Phil Chenier (May 25, 1975), Scottie Pippen (June 12, 1991), Michael Jordan (June 9, 1993), Allen Iverson (June 6, 2001), Rajon Rondo (June 17, 2008), LeBron James (June 10, 2014), and Jimmy Butler III (Oct. 9, 2020).

The Oklahoma City Thunder have scored a combined 12,205 points in the regular season and postseason, the highest such total in NBA history. The previous mark of 12,161 points was set by the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder recorded 12 steals to raise their playoff total to 214, passing the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers (206) for the most thefts in a single postseason (the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74).

The Thunder and the Indiana Pacers have each scored at least 100 points in a game 19 times in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, tying them with four other teams for the seventh-most such games in a single postseason.

Streaking

Siakam has scored in double figures in each of his 37 playoff games with the Pacers, averaging 21.1 PPG on 53.0% shooting from the field. That streak extends to 62 games dating back to his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

