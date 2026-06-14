Statitudes

Statitudes

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Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
12h

I think that in general the "Streaking" section should also include the end of notable streaks, in this case the Knicks' 27 straight playoff games in triple digits.

Not that they would care all that much of snapping that one :-)

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