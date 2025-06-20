Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

T.J. McConnell came off the bench to record game highs of six assists and four steals as the Indiana Pacers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 to force a seventh and deciding game in the NBA Finals. McConnell scored 12 points, hitting six of his 12 shots from the field. He also matched his playoff career high with nine rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored 14 points and recorded a game-best rating of plus-25 points in only 23 minutes played as the Pacers took down the Thunder. Haliburton also dished out five assists and swiped two steals, committing just one turnover and one persona foul. He went 5-12 from the floor, hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts.

Third ⭐️

Andrew Nembhard scored 17 points in the Pacers’ win over the Thunder. Nembhard shot 5-7 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 4-4 from the free throw line. He also dished out four assists and swiped three steals, and was charged with only one turnover in 31 minutes of court time.

Milestones

The Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith (2-6 on threes) has hit 59 triples in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, surpassing Reggie Miller for the most 3-pointers made in a single postseason in Indiana Pacers history. Miller sank 58 threes in the 2000 NBA Playoffs.

The Thunder’s Jalen Willians posted a rating of minus-40 points, the lowest such figure in an NBA Finals game in the play-by-play era. The previous mark of minus-38 points was set by Jrue Holiday on June 14, 2024.

McConnell reached 200 points in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, becoming the eighth Indiana Pacers player to reach that mark this postseason. That’s the most such players in a single playoff run in NBA history, surpassing the previous mark of seven shared by the 1993 Portland Trail Blazers and the 2023 Miami Heat.

Streaking

The Pacers’ Pascal Siakam (16 points) has scored in double figures in each of his 39 playoff games with the Pacers, averaging 21.1 PPG on 52.9% shooting from the field. That streak extends to 64 games dating back to his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

Miscellany