Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Josh Hart recorded game highs of 15 rebounds, six assists, and four steals as the New York Knicks rallied to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Hart scored just three points, going 1-5 from the floor. He posted a game-high rating of plus-22 points in 27 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns produced a double-double in his first career Finals game, tallying 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Knicks’ win. Towns shot 7-15 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. He also dished out four assists and blocked one shot in 34 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored 13 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks erased a 14-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Spurs. Brunson went just 12-31 from the floor, but made five of his nine attempts in the final period. He added three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes of action.

Milestones

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper scored 16 points, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score in double figures in a Finals game (20 years and 93 days). The previous mark of 20 years and 121 days was set by Dereck Lively II in Game 3 of the 2024 Finals.

The New York Knicks have outscored their opponents by 272 points over the last 12 games, the highest such figure in NBA history over any 12-game span, regular season or postseason.

The San Antonio Spurs misfired on 32 of their 43 attempts from beyond the arc, setting a franchise playoff record and tying an NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers missed in a game. They share the latter mark with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who missed 32 threes in Game 3 of the 2017 Finals.

Streaking

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 57 playoff games, tying LeBron James (May 30, 2014 to May 19, 2017) for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The Knicks have won 12 straight playoff games, becoming just the third team in NBA history to reach that mark in a single postseason. They join the 2017 Golden State Warriors (15 in a row) and the 1999 San Antonio Spurs (12).

The Knicks have posted seven consecutive wins by 10 or more points, breaking a tie with the 2004 Indiana Pacers for the second-longest such streak in NBA postseason history. The record of eight double-digit wins in a row is held by the 2009 Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks have won each of their last seven road playoff games by double figures, the longest such streak in NBA postseason history by two games.

The Knicks have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 24 playoff games, snapping a tie with the Boston Celtics (June 8, 1986 to June 11, 1987) for the eighth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany