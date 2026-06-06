Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-high 21 points as the New York Knicks edged out the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Town shot 8-12 from the field, sinking three of his five 3-point attempts. He also contributed a game-high 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Mikal Bridges scored 20 points as the Knicks held off the Spurs. Bridges went 8-13 from the floor, hitting four of his six attempts from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, a game-high six assists (tied with Jalen Brunson), and one steal, committing just one turnover in 41 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Spurs fell to the Knicks. Wembanyama shot 11-21 from the field and 5-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a team-high nine rebounds (tied with Devin Vassell), a game-high four blocks, and a team-high two steals in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson tallied 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, and five steals, becoming just the 10th player to record at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a Finals game since the NBA began tracking the latter statistic in 1973-74.

Towns made the 100th 3-pointer of his playoff career, joining Dirk Nowitzki as the only listed 7-footers in NBA postseason history to attain that milestone. Towns reached the mark in 66 games, 15 fewer than Nowitzki.

Towns and Bridges became just the seventh teammates in NBA history to each score at least 20 points with an effective field goal percentage of 75% in the same Finals game.

The New York Knicks are just the third team in NBA Finals history to win Games 1 and 2 on the road. They join the 1993 Chicago Bulls and the 1995 Houston Rockets, both of whom went on to win the Finals.

Streaking

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 58 playoff games, breaking a tie with LeBron James (May 30, 2014 to May 19, 2017) for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brunson shot just 7-25 from the floor, the second straight game in which he’s shot less than 40% from the field on 25 or more attempts. The last player to record two such games in a row in the Finals was Patrick Ewing on June 12 and 15, 1994.

The Knicks have won 13 consecutive playoff games, the second-longest such streak in a single postseason in NBA history. The 2017 Golden State Warriors recorded 15 playoff wins in a row.

The Knicks have won their last eight road playoff games, tying the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers for the longest such streak in a single postseason in NBA history.

The Knicks have scored at least 100 points in 25 straight playoff games, tying the Golden State Warriors (May 26, 2018 to June 5, 2019) for the seventh-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany