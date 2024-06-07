Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 22 points as the Boston Celtics routed the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The teams will face off again in Game 2 Sunday night in Boston.

Brown went 7-12 from the field (2-6 on 3-pointers) and 6-11 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and recorded game highs of three steals and three blocks (tied with teammate Kristaps Porzingis) in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points for the Celtics in his return to action after a 10-game absence. Porzingis shot 8-13 from the floor, hitting two of his four 3-point attempts. He added six rebounds and a game-high three blocks (tied with Brown) in just 21 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Mavericks, going 12-26 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also posted team highs of 10 rebounds and two steals (tied with Kyrie Irving). Doncic was credited with just one assist, a playoff career low and the first time he’s recorded fewer than five dimes in a game this postseason.

Milestones

Doncic became the first player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in his NBA Finals debut since Tim Duncan accomplished the feat on June 16, 1999.

Brown became the first player to record at least three steals and three blocks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals since Duncan had three steals and seven blocks on June 4, 2003.

Doncic has produced nine 30-point games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, tying the Mavericks’ franchise record for most such games in a single postseason he set in 2022.

Doncic has recorded 14 double-doubles in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, tying the Mavericks’ franchise record for most double-doubles in a single postseason held by Dirk Nowitzki (2003 and 2006).

The Boston Celtics had seven players with multiple 3-pointers made, an NBA Finals record. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White made three apiece, while Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis each hit two. The previous mark of six such players was shared by five teams.

The Celtics ’ 17-point at the end of the first quarter is the largest such lead in a Game 1 in NBA Finals history. The previous mark of 16 points was set by the Celtics in 1974 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics led by 21 points after two quarters, the third-largest halftime lead in a Game 1 in NBA Finals history. The record of 30 points was set by the Celtics versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the famous (or infamous, depending on your point of view) Memorial Day Massacre in 1985.

Streaking

Doncic has scored at least 25 points in each of his last eight games, tying Dirk Nowitzki (May 13-28, 2006) for the longest such streak in Mavericks postseason history. Doncic is averaging 31.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 7.9 APG with 49/44/81 shooting splits over that span.

Doncic has made at least one 3-pointer in 46 consecutive playoff games, the third-longest 3-point streak in NBA postseason history. The two longest such streaks are held by the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry (132 games) and Klay Thompson (54).

The Celtics’ Derrick White (15 points, three 3-pointers made) has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 24 playoff games, tying Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum for the longest such streak in franchise history. White is averaging 15.7 PPG with 48/43/88 shooting splits during that stretch.

The Celtics have won eight consecutive games, the longest postseason winning streak in franchise history. They shared the previous mark of seven straight playoff wins with the 1986 squad.

Miscellany