Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 34 points, eight assists, and four steals in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 123-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, squaring the series at one game apiece. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-21 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. He also snagged five rebounds and blocked one shot in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Aaron Wiggins came off the bench to score 18 points in just 21 minutes played as the Thunder defeated the Pacers. Wiggins went 6-11 from the floor, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He also recorded four rebounds and one steal, posting a game-best rating of plus-24 points.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Williams scored 19 points and dished out five assists in the Thunder’s win over the Pacers. Williams also grabbed five rebounds and swiped one steal in 34 minutes of court time. He shot just 5-14 from the field, but made eight of his nine free throw attempts.

Milestones

Gilgeous-Alexander has totaled 72 points in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, surpassing Allen Iverson’s mark for most points scored by a player in his first two career Finals games. Iverson scored 71 points in Games 1 and 2 of the 2001 Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded at least 30 points and five assists in 11 games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, tying LeBron James (three times) and Michael Jordan (twice) for the most such games in a single postseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 3,032 points in the regular season and postseason combined, becoming the 12th player in NBA history (25th instance) to reach 3,000 total points in a season.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander is the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in each of his first two Finals games, joining Rick Barry (1967), Hal Greer (1967), Michael Jordan (1991), Kevin Durant (2012), Anthony Davis (2020), and Luka Doncic (2024).

Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player to record at least 30 points and three steals in Games 1 and 2 of an NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander has produced four consecutive 30-point games, averaging 36.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 2.5 SPG with 49.1/38.1/89.5 shooting splits over that span.

Pascal Siakam (15 points) has scored in double figures in each of his 35 playoff games with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 21.1 PPG on 53.3% shooting from the field. That streak extends to 60 games dating back to his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

Miscellany