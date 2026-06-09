Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 32 points (tied with Jalen Brunson) as the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, cutting New York’s series lead to 2-1. Wembanyama shot 11-18 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, six assists, a game-high three blocks, and a team-high two steals, committing just one turnover in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

OG Anunoby scored a team-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Knicks’ loss to the Spurs. Anunoby went 9-13 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and 7-9 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed five rebounds, blocked a team-high two shots (tied with Karl-Anthony Towns), and was charged with only one turnover in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Stephon Castle scored 23 points in the Spurs’ huge road win over the Knicks. Castle shot 8-14 from the field (2-5 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes played.

Milestones

At 22 years and 155 days old, Wembanyama became the second-youngest player in NBA Finals history to record a 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game. Magic Johnson was 20 years and 276 days old when he accomplished the feat in Game 6 of the 1980 Finals.

Wembanyama has blocked 70 shots in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the fifth-highest total in a single postseason since the league began tracking blocks in 1973-74. He passed Hakeem Olajuwon (1986) and Dikembe Mutombo (1994), each of whom recorded 69 blocks.

Castle is just the fourth player age 21 years or younger to record at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in an NBA Finals game. He joins Alvan Adams (three times), Magic Johnson (twice), and Tony Parker.

Wembanyama and Castle are the first teammates in NBA history to each record at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same Finals game at the age of 22 years or younger.

This is just the second NBA Finals in which the home team has lost each of the first three games of the series. The first such occurrence came in 1993, when the Chicago Bulls opened the Finals with two road wins over the Phoenix Suns before the Suns returned the favor in Game 3.

Streaking

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, extending his run of playoff games with 15 or more points to 59. It’s the 10th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Wembanyama has tallied at least 20 points, one steal, and one block in each of his last 10 playoff games, the longest such streak since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74.

Wembanyama has recorded at least one steal and one block in 10 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in San Antonio Spurs postseason history.

The New York Knicks have scored at least 100 points in 26 straight playoff games, tying the Boston Celtics (May 29, 1958 to April 2, 1960) for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany