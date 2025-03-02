Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Quentin Grimes poured in a career-high 44 points as the Philadelphia 76ers ended their nine-game losing skid with a 126-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Grimes shot 18-24 from the field, sinking six of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed six rebounds, a game-high three steals, and one block in 37 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 29 points to go with game highs of nine rebounds (tied with Moses Brown) and nine assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 132-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo went 9-14 from the floor and made 11 of his 13 free throw attempts. He also recorded a game-high two blocks (tied with Brook Lopez) and one steal in 32 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Memphis Grizzles were edged by the San Antonio Spurs 130-128. Jackson Jr. shot 15-25 from the field (5-8 on 3-pointers) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, a game-high two steals (tied with Luke Kennard), and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.

Milestones