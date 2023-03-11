Sixers Rally, Defeat Blazers

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 39 points as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 21-point deficit late in the first half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-119. Embiid hit a spinning, fadeaway jumper from the free throw line with 1.5 seconds remaining to provide the winning margin.

Embiid shot 13-20 from the field and 13-18 from free throw line. It’s the 18th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Embiid has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 26 games, matching the longest such streak of his career. He’s scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in seven straight games, also tying a career high.

Teammate James Harden returned from a one-game absence to produce 19 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, the latter two figures team highs. Harden shot 5-5 from the free throw line, passing Michael Jordan to move into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time list for free throws made.

The Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 34 points in the loss, shooting 13-22 from the field with eight 3-pointers made. Simons made his 200th 3-pointer of the season early in the second quarter. He’s the third player in franchise history to reach that mark in a season, joining Damian Lillard (eight times) and Wesley Matthews (once).

Speaking of Lillard, he scored 22 points and dished out a game-high 11 assists. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 28 games, the longest such streak of his career by five games. He’s averaging 36.9 PPG and 7.3 APG over that span, with shooting percentages of 49.4% from the field, 38.2% from 3-point range, and 94.0% from the free throw line.

Butler Did It

Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 33 points — including 12 in the final 5:11 of the game — as the Miami Heat rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to knock off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-115. Butler shot 12-16 from the field (75.0%) and made eight of his nine free throws.

Teammate Tyler Herro scored 25 points and recorded team highs in rebounds (9) and assists (4, tied). Herro shot 8-15 from the field — inclduing 5-7 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throws.

Heat center Bam Adebayo scored 19 points on 8-12 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Adebayo is averaging a career-high 21.1 PPG this season.

The Heat’s Kevin Love grabbed seven boards, including his 9,000th career rebound in the first quarter. Love is the fourth active player to reach that mark:

10,606 — LeBron James

10,310 — DeAndre Jordan

9,874 — Andre Drummond

9,005 — Kevin Love

Love joined Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to record at least 9,000 rebounds and 1,000 3-pointers made.

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 42 points in the loss, shooting 15-30 from the field with eight 3-pointers made. Mitchell has produced nine 40-point games in his first season as a Cavalier. Only two players in franchise history have recorded more such games in their entire tenure in Cleveland: LeBron James (51) and Kyrie Irving (11).

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: